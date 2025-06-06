AD’s Message to Rams’ Jared Verse After ‘Workout From Hell’

It’s been an entertaining offseason, to say the least, for Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald. Despite stepping away from the NFL at the top of his game, the future Hall of Famer still finds himself in a competitive mode, and apparently, NFL players still aren’t safe from him, especially Jared Verse. Verse challenged Donald to a workout, stating, “He don’t want that. He’s not ready for that…That little 500 bench he has? He’s not ready for that…Whenever he ready for a workout, he can get at me.”

It didn’t take long for Donald to respond. He posted a video reply with a smirk, saying, “I’m looking for you Verse. Come to the house. I just wanna talk. Play with a little weights. Do a little cardio. You know, the old man retirement workout. Let’s put you through it, let’s see what you can do.”

Fast forward to post-workout, and it looks like Donald put Verse through a “workout from hell.”

I tried to test a legend.. in @AaronDonald97 And he responded with a workout from hell. Learned my lesson. Respect OG 💯😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/FoJhLN19QI — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) June 6, 2025

Aaron Donald and Jared Verse: The Passing of the Torch

While the entire exchange was rooted in good fun, there’s something deeper at play here, and that’s respect. Verse, with all his accolades in Year 1 and physical gifts, seemed to be genuinely testing himself against one of the greatest defensive players of all time. But what he got was more than just a “workout from hell.” He got a front-row seat to the relentless mindset that made Donald an eight-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl champion.

“You ask, and you shall rece-eee-eee-eee-eee-eee-eeive!” 😂😂😂 (via @aaronddonald99 IG) pic.twitter.com/XQNMqNagZI — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) June 6, 2025

Donald has long been revered not just for his on-field dominance but also for his freakish work ethic. Stories of his early-morning training sessions, meticulous diet, and power-lifting feats are legendary. And it wasn’t like he was this dominant prospect coming out of college either, like Myles Garrett. Donald was portrayed as an “undersized defensive tackle” and went 13th overall to the Rams in the 2014 draft. Just goes to show that it takes more than just physical gifts to be great in the NFL.

Supporting the Next Generation

For Donald, it’s another example of how even in retirement, he continues to influence the next generation. His response to Verse was less about ego and more about mentorship through action. Instead of clapping back with words, he invited Verse into his world and then showed him the level of greatness he lives by.

This wasn’t a new relationship either. Donald gave his flowers to Verse back in February when he won the DROY, saying the award was “well deserved” after the Florida State rookie recorded 4.5 sacks, 66 tackles, and 18 quarterback hits.

In an era where social media callouts and hype often overshadow substance, Donald’s approach was a refreshing reminder that greatness is the loudest through action. Which turned into a viral moment, serving as a passing of the torch.

As Verse prepares for his sophomore season, he’ll do so with a new understanding of what it takes to reach the next level. And Donald will continue to be a source of support in his journey.