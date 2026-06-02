Rams Captain Fires Strong Message on Jared Verse After Myles Garrett Trade

The Los Angeles Rams landed one of the best players of the last generation in an NFL blockbuster trade Monday. With Myles Garrett, the Rams are fully all-in on trying to win another Super Bowl before quarterback Matthew Stafford retires.

But the trade came with a price. In addition to several NFL Draft picks, the Rams agreed to send 25-year-old edge rusher Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Garrett.

It’s safe to say Rams defensive back Quentin Lake will miss Verse. Lake took to social media to support Verse after hearing the already 2-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Browns.

“Jared, my locker mate, is one of the most amazing human beings and teammates I have ever been around,” wrote Lake on X. “Sucks that some things are out of players control but love and support is what he needs in this moment.

“Love my guy to death and can’t wait to see him tear up the league.”

Quentin Lake Offers Support for Traded Edge Rusher Jared Verse

If nothing else, Lake showcased with his Verse message on June 1 why Rams players have voted him team captain each of the past two seasons.

NFL fans love player movement, particularly trades. But the reality is much harder for players, particularly young ones.

In Verse’s case, he is going from arguably the Super Bowl favorite for the upcoming season to one of the NFL’s most-struggling franchises. That’s obviously far from ideal.

So, it was great to see Lake offer support for his now former teammate.

Verse posted 66 combined tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks as a rookie in 2024. Behind those totals, he won the NFL’s Rookie Defensive Player of the Year award.

Last season, Verse had 11 tackles for loss again with 27 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks.

Lake has only made 30 starts in his NFL career, but he’s clearly a leader on the Rams defense. In 10 games last season, Lake registered 61 combined tackles with 10 pass defenses, one interception and one sack.

Rams Make Blockbuster Move for Myles Garrett

Lake’s support for Verse was terrific. However, it’s still a bit of a footnote in a deal that’s bringing the league’s newest 2-time Defensive Player of the Year winner to Los Angeles.

Clearly, the Rams are all-in on trying to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season. With Stafford now 38 years old, that makes a lot of sense. The window for the organization to win another championship could be open for 1-2 more seasons.

Aside from drafting Ty Simpson in the first round, the Rams are doing what they can to win another title.

Los Angeles made a lot of short-term moves early this decade as well. Those decisions helped result in the Rams winning the Super Bowl in February 2022.

Trading for Garrett was the biggest possible move on the table for the Rams this offseason.

Garrett has earned a first-team All-Pro nomination in five of the past six seasons. During 2025, he set a new NFL record with 23 sacks and also had 33 tackles for loss.

With him added to the defense, it’s even more of a “Super Bowl or bust” season for the Rams.