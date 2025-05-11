Rams’ Star Predicted to Become Best at His Position in 2025

Pro Football Focus recently spotlighted Los Angeles Rams star Jared Verse as one of the NFL players most likely to become the best at their position in 2025. Verse, who is coming off a stellar rookie campaign, is already turning heads around the league, and PFF’s evaluation confirms that his trajectory may place him among the game’s elite edge rushers sooner rather than later.

PFF Tabs Rams’ Jared Verse as NFL’s Next Elite Edge Rusher

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year put up eye-popping numbers in 2024. Verse led the NFL with 89 pressures, including postseason play, and was one of only two qualified edge rushers to earn at least an 80.0 PFF grade in both run defense and pass rushing. That kind of balance between stuffing the run and terrorizing quarterbacks is rare, especially for a rookie.

PFF’s analysis points out the biggest obstacle standing in the way of Verse ascending to the top of the pass rushers, which isn’t due to his skill.

“It’s the depth of elite competition at the position. Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Aidan Hutchinson, Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa all remain perennial contenders, with several other dynamic players also in the mix. Verse is the youngest among the next wave, but the numbers suggest he may be the closest to joining the NFL’s top tier,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote.

Yes, it’s true that it’s a very competitive landscape for edge rushers right now, but it’s easy to see why PFF is high on Verse. His pass-rushing productivity immediately placed him among the NFL’s best in 2024, and his consistency against the run only strengthened his value. In a league where most edge rushers are one-dimensional, Verse has shown he can be both explosive and dependable.

Leading in Pressures, Breakout Season in 2025

The only significant knock on Verse’s rookie season was his league-high 21 missed tackles. But given his work ethic and lack of NFL experience, it’s something he’ll be expected to clean up.

On another note, Verse leads all rookies in the past five seasons with the most pressures (77). Part of this success is due to his outstanding bull rush, which is evident on tape. He’s put on some incredible moments, especially against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are regarded by many as having the top offensive line in the NFL.

Hilarious power from the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Rams DE Jared Verse (6’4/260), against Eagles RG Mekhi Becton (6’7/363) and Eagles LT Jordan Mailata (6’8/365) https://t.co/PYE2B4Cfcj pic.twitter.com/mUNRnSU8bV — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) May 10, 2025

What makes Verse’s performance more impressive is the context. He wasn’t just a complementary piece, which is what most rookies are in their first season in the NFL. He was a foundational piece, despite facing double teams, chipped blocks, and game plans specifically designed to neutralize him. Yet, he still led the league in pressures.

Looking ahead to 2025, the opportunity is there for Verse to leap into the NFL’s top edge rusher conversation. He has the production, the athletic profile, and now a year of experience under his belt. If Verse continues to develop, there’s a real argument that he could rival or even surpass some of the names currently sitting atop the position.