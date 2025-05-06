Rams Explosive Rookie Set to Push Kyren Williams for Top Role

One aspect of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense that severely lacked in 2024 was the explosiveness in the run game. They had an explosive run rate of 1.8 percent last season, which ranked dead last in the NFL.

One attempt to combat this issue was drafting Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, who is set to push Kyren Williams for the starting role.

Get to Know Jarquez Hunter

Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson had some interesting statistics on Jarquez Hunter. Among FBS running backs with 150 or more carries last year, Hunter posted the second-highest explosive rush rate, which translates to gains of 10 or more yards. From his true freshman season in 2021 to his 2024 season, he increased both his rushing attempts, rushing yards, and touchdowns.

How good might Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter be in the NFL? 🔸 32% avoided tackle rate (RB5)

🔹 4.10 yards after contact per rush (RB9)

🔸 22.6% of runs went for 10+ yards (RB2) (2024 data – out of 25 RB prospects) pic.twitter.com/vwNYvMUgjm — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) April 17, 2025

Among running backs last season, Hunter was second (18.9%) in career explosive run rates, only behind Denver Broncos’ rookie running back RJ Harvey.

Where the Rams lack in chunk plays, Hunter will provide some support. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry last season, which was first in the SEC. He also ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was the ninth-best at the RB position. For comparison, Blake Corum ran a 4.53 and Williams ran a 4.65.

Head coach Sean McVay is also a big fan of Hunter, stating, “He had a great demeanor about himself. When you put the film on, he lights up. You can really feel his ability to have a recall, and it means something to him, his security to be able to accept coaching and take accountability for some things that maybe he could improve upon.”

Kyren Williams’ Struggles Last Season

Williams doesn’t deserve 100% of the blame for the Rams’ lack of explosiveness last season, but he was a contributing factor. When facing a stacked box, Williams produced explosive runs on just 14.2% of carries, fourth-lowest in the NFL. Using 12 personnel, his explosive run rate dipped to 1.4%.

Additionally, Williams ranked 37th out of 46 running backs in missed tackles forced per attempt and 40th in yards after contact per attempt.

Despite this, he did manage a terrific season in 2024, posting 316 carries for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns. But according to him, he still has room to grow.

“I don’t feel like I’ve touched my peak yet. I’ve gotten to where I wanted to be, but I’m determined to make this my best season.”

While Hunter will undoubtedly push for the starting role, Williams is embracing both the competition and the chance to mentor his new teammate.

“I’ve been in the league since I was 21 years old. Being able to be surrounded by the type of vets that I was surrounded by earlier in my career, it makes it easier. It makes it exciting to be a young leader, I can take these guys underneath my wings and show them the way. Once I was able to get to where I’m at, it’s only right that I put on the people who are going to be after me.”

It’s a great mindset as Williams heads into his fourth season with added competition in the backfield.