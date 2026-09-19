Polarizing LA Rams Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Gets Good News

Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder often found himself on the wrong side of fan ire in LA, but he will look to get off on the right foot with his current team.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported in a post on X on September 19 that Reeder was one of two elevations the New York Jets made ahead of their Week 2 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers.

There is some excitement among the Jets fanbase about his arrival.

Jets Eager About Addition of Former Rams LB Troy Reeder

“Troy Reeder is an interesting elevation for the Jets,” The Jets Press posted on X in reaction to the news. “Talked about a Mykal Walker-type trajectory for him when he was signed. Jets evidently want to get him involved quick.

“No injuries in that LB room, so they might have two inactive on Sunday (Wallace and Mauigoa?).”

Jets X Factor’s Connor Long said they “added some serious athleticism to their LB room.”

The Jets can only hope that, if they are forced to turn to Reeder, that he avoids the kind of performance that led to his rubbing fans the wrong way with the Rams.

Troy Reeder Racked Up Tackles With Rams

During his time with the Rams, Reeder tallied 324 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles while starting 38 of his 89 appearances. For his career, he has 335 total stops, and he has appeared in 106 contests.

Reeder has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers in his career.

The Rams have navigated some injury concerns in their linebacker room with starters Nate Landman and Omar Speights.

That does not mean they had any designs on reuniting with Reeder. But it does mean that he is one step closer to exhausting his call-ups. That, in turn, means the Jets must sign him to their 53-man roster or find another option.