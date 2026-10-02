Rams Called ‘Ideal’ Trade Destination for 4,900-Yard Pro Bowler

The Los Angeles Rams got a reality check in Week 3 that has gone under the radar: even Davante Adams may not be enough to save them without Puka Nacua. That could make a trade for a reclamation project like Jerry Jeudy something the Rams should look into.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the Rams an “ideal landing spot” for the potential trade candidate.

Jeudy has fallen by the wayside with the Cleveland Browns.

This Heavy Sports Rams trade pitch would bring Jeudy to LA for the cost of a future draft selection, and a later-round pick at that, due to how little the Browns have turned to the former 15th overall pick of the 2020 draft by the Denver Broncos.

Rams get:

Jerry Jeudy

Browns get:

Conditional 2027 fifth-round draft pick

Jeudy, 27, has caught 356 passes for 4,946 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career, which includes a Pro Bowl in 2024, his first season with the Browns, but the situation has changed in Cleveland.

Moreover, the Browns and Rams have already consummated larger deals this calendar year.

Rams Floated as Jerry Jeudy Trade Destination

The reason an option like Jeudy is being floated for the Rams is that the Browns doubled up at wide receiver in the 2026 draft, an area the Rams ignored until taking CJ Daniels in the sixth round.

Jeudy has five catches for 62 yards on eight targets this season.

“Jerry Jeudy has shown that he can be a very good starting receiver in the past. He had a pair of 800-yard seasons with the Denver Broncos, and he made the Pro Bowl after a 1,229-yard campaign with the Cleveland Browns in 2024,” Knox wrote on October 2. “The Browns traded for Jeudy in 2024 and immediately signed him to a three-year, $52.5 million extension. Now, though, it feels like another move would be best for the Alabama product.

“At only 27 years old, Jeudy still has an opportunity to reestablish himself as a high-end receiver, but he’s probably not going to do that in Cleveland. He would benefit greatly from a team that has an established and consistent quarterback, along with a long-term need at wide receiver.”

Rams Roster Could Use a Boost

The Rams would ideally turn to their tight ends and running backs to pick up the slack at receiver.

However, their tight ends are banged up, and their running back room is really only two-deep and is already presenting dilemmas about usage. Neither group provides the kind of explosives that the Rams’ wide receivers do, though.

Jeudy could be that, and Knox is not the only one who believes Jeudy could be a trade option.

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns argued that Jeudy can “step into an offense as a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver and contribute straight away.”

“While Jeudy remains under contract through 2027 and carries a massive dead cap hit, the Browns can save money in 2026 by trading him. They would still be on the hook for $25 million next year but can use any savings toward investing in the fresher faces on their roster,” Bahns wrote on October 4.

“Should a team trade for him, it would only owe him $1.5 million in base salary this year and next, which makes him affordable for rebuilders and contenders alike and offers the flexibility to release him after 2026 if needed.”