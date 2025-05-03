Kelly Stafford Has 2-Word Response to Belichick & Jordon Hudson Drama

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick formed a surprising partnership when the legendary NFL head coach decided to try his hand in college football. With the 2025 season approaching, though, Belichick has found himself in the news not because of football, but because of his relationship with Jordon Hudson. With the drama rising, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford, weighed in on the subject.

For the most part, Belichick has done his best to keep his life off the football field private. However, things have taken a stark change since the 73-year Belichick was revealed to be dating the 24-year-old Hudson. While that alone was enough to make the relationship divisive among fans, a recent CBS interview that went viral after Hudson chimed in on several occasions has resulted in this duo being one of the biggest topics of discussion in the sports world currently.

Kelly Stafford Makes her Opinion of Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Relationship Clear

Play

In the wake of the aforementioned interview coming to light, more details about Belichick and Hudson’s relationship have been unearthed, with several reports not painting the duo in a great light. Despite that, Belichick and Hudson have remained unphased, as Belichick is continuing to get ready for his first season with North Carolina while also promoting his new book “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.”

Ironically, the Staffords know what it can be like to have your relationship thrown into the spotlight from out of nowhere. Kelly came under fire last year when she revealed that she briefly dated Matthew’s backup during his time in college with the Georgia Bulldogs in order to make him jealous. While things ended up working out since they are married now, Kelly eventually apologized for her comments.

When asked about Belichick and Hudson’s relationship, Stafford admitted that she understands why they don’t want people asking about their personal lives. However, she countered that by saying Hudson is setting herself up for it by frequently posting about Belichick on social media. With that in mind, Stafford had a simple two-word response for some of the questions that this duo has been facing as of late.

“Fair game,” Stafford said on “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank.”

Bill Belichick Preparing for First Season with North Carolina Tar Heels

The 2025 season can’t get here quick enough for Belichick, who continues to see his name pop up in the news for all the reasons he won’t care about. Soon enough, though, Belichick will be getting to work with North Carolina, but in the meantime, he’s preparing to coach the first season of college football of his career at the age of 73.

In the NFL, Matthew Stafford has warded off retirement questions for the time being, and he will look to go on another deep run with the Los Angeles Rams after they nearly eliminated the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC Divisional Round matchup.