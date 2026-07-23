George Kittle Gets Honest About Davante Adams Ahead of 49ers-Rams

Davante Adams proved he is still elite in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, and his efforts caught the attention of, among others, tight end George Kittle, star of the San Francisco 49ers, who LA will face in Australia in Week 1.

Adams climbed the all-time receiver rankings last season, and he is set to gain more ground this coming season.

He has already made his mark on the league, though.

George Kittle Sends Message About Davante Adams Before 49ers-Rams in Australia

Kittle was part of the commentary in the NFL’s announcement that Adams earned a spot on the Top 100 Players List, as voted on by his peers, heading into 2026.

Adams had 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns during the 2024 regular season. He did that despite missing the final three games of the regular season and posted an 11-185-1 line in the playoffs.

“He’s fantastic. He’s still such an elite route runner. I try to watch this film and be like, ‘Oh, I could do that. So, I’m just like, ‘Nah, I can’t do that. He’s pretty special,’” Kittle said during the video on X on July 23. “Just to be an elite red-zone threat? Like, ‘Hey, we’re in the red zone. Now, Davante’s going to score.’ To have that confidence from your quarterback, from your team. I don’t think there’s anybody even closer than touchdowns right now.

“Share some of those big dog.”

It is a return to glory of sorts for Adams, who did not make the list in 2025 after checking in 40th in 2024.

“Going against him, it’s always fun. I played against him since I was a rookie,” former Seattle Seahawks and current Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen said. “One of his favorite routes is the slant. And he can run it the same way. It’s just, he’s so quick, and it’s like snapping a finger.”

Free agent cornerback Kenny Moore II said, “Whenever you get the ball, and you’re able to score, or are you able to get downfield and affect the game, I think that’s the best part of the game, and he was able to get upfield a lot.

“Somebody asked me who my favorite receiver is; it’s definitely him.”

Rams Past & Present Praise Davante Adams

Adams also received strong words from his Rams teammates. Even former teammate Jared Verse, now of the Cleveland Browns, weighed in.

“I ain’t gonna lie, he might have the hardest routes out there,” Verse said during a clip from a game last season, adding “he be like” before emulating Adams’ infamous get-off from the line of scrimmage and change of direction.

Rams safety Quentin Lake emphasized Adams is a “killer.”

“Smooth killer. I used to call him Houdini. Because he’d be in his stance one second, and out of his stance, 10 yards down the field another,” Lake said. “He’s got that mindset, too, where he’s like, ‘I don’t care who’s in front of me.’

Puka Nacua said, “There’s been times where he’s running around, so you can feel the ground shake. And you’re like, ‘Holy cow! He’s putting a lot of force into it,’” also noting, “People are trying to cover me, and then . . . they gotta cover Davante Adams, who’s–any time we get inside the 25-yard line–is just looking for 6.”

During the clip, Nacua is shown congratulating Adams for being the 17th WR to reach 1,000 career receptions. The feat matched his jersey number, which Nacua called “wild as hell.”

Rams assistant wide receivers coach Eric Yarber can be heard calling him “Box Office.”