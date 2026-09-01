Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Breaks Silence After Buying MLB’s Angels

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s portfolio is expanding, per the LA Time’s Sam Farmer.

“Rams owner Stan Kroenke has agreed to buy the Angels, adding Major League Baseball to a portfolio that spans six leagues and two continents,” Farmer wrote on September 1. “The deal runs through Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Kroenke’s holding company, which also owns the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, the Colorado Rapids of MLS and Arsenal of the Premier League.

“The price of the purchase was not announced. Forbes valued the Angels at $2.8 billion in March.”

KSE, Kroenke, and Moreno all issued statements announcing the purchase.

“The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market,” Kroenke–who purchased a majority stake in the Rams in 2010 but became a minority owner in 2000–said, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organization.”

Moreno added, “The Angels Organization is pleased to announce this transaction with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. The Moreno Family has been honored to steward the Angels for 23 years and we believe with KSE’s experience and success they are the best next owner for the franchise. The Angels Organization looks forward to continuing its commitment to the fans, our employees, the players and our business partners.”

The move sparked a wave of reactions, as the Angels have been a moribund franchise. Meanwhile, the Rams have become perennial playoff–and this year and last, Super Bowl–contenders under Kroenke’s ownership.

Moreover, the Nuggets and Avalanche and Arsenal have all won championships under the Kroenke/KSE umbrella.

Reactions Flow After Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Purchases MLB’s Angels

“Best news this decade for the Angels,” Padres Nation posted on X on September 1 in reaction to the news of Kroenke and KSE’s latest overhaul project.

“[Moreno’s] ownership of the Angels, which began on the heels of the franchise’s only World Series championship in 2002, started with the most successful decade in club history, one that featured five American League West titles and two AL Championship Series appearances from 2004-2009,” Farmer wrote.

“But that was followed by a dreadful decade in which the team — despite employing a pair of generational talents in two-way star Shohei Ohtani and three-time AL most valuable player Mike Trout — failed to win a playoff game and endured losing seasons from 2016-2026.”

The Yankee Report posted, “Those fans were SCREAMING ‘sell the team’ last night… Is this the first time that has ever actually worked?”

Time will tell if Kroenke’s ownership has the same impact in MLB as it has in other leagues.