Rams WR Cooper Kupp Sends Message After Former Teammate’s Recruitment Pitch

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams during a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp is being courted, and the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl champion wideout is making his playing future clear.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tagged Kupp in a post reacting to Kupp’s comments about the uncertainty around his future. A few hours later, Kupp posted a heartfelt message expressing gratitude for this past season.

“Thankful to live in a place where failure and success go hand in hand,” Kupp posted on X on January 21. “It’s not everyone that gets to experience each of these things on a daily basis, but the resilience built and lessons learned are a blessing. The most valuable being this: you’ll never regret the outcome as long as you brought the right energy and mindset.

“Fell short this year, but the journey was more than worth it. Thank you to every who made this season so special.”

He again made it clear he will play in 2025, saying he, “Can’t wait to get back to work.”

Kupp, 31, is going into the second year of a three-year, $80.1 million contract. The Rams can try to lower his $29.7 million cap hit in 2025 with an extension.  A trade or post-June 1 cut are the only ways they can move on without incurring more dead money than they would save.

Notably, only $5 million of Kupp’s 2025 salary is guaranteed. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games.

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Recruits Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

GettyCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Who knows what’s going to happen. A lot of stuff’s out of my control, and we’ll see what it’s going to be. There was, obviously, stuff [trade rumors] that was going on … early on the season, and we’ll see. I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So, yeah. Obviously, would love to be in LA, but I don’t know what that’s going to look like,” Kupp told reporters on January 20.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I want to play football. I feel like I got a lot of good football left in me. So, no, I definitely will be playing. I will be playing football next year. So, that much I know.”

That was enough of a signal for Bourne, Kupp’s college teammate, to recruit the Rams star.

“Come to NE @CooperKupp,” Bourne posted on X on January 21, “we’ll take care of u lol all the targets!”

Cooper Kupp: ‘Frustration’ Amid Uncertain Future After Rams’ Season Ends

Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

GettyPuka Nacua #17 and Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warm up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kupp’s comments sparked other speculation, and he acknowledged trade rumors that swirled around him early last season.

Kupp also spoke candidly about wanting to be more involved than he was.

“It’s been frustrating,” Kupp said. “Just for me, personally, feeling like, man, there’s things I’m watching on film, feeling good about the football I’m playing. But production-wise, it’s not showing up, and a lot of stuff’s out outside of my control. And it is frustrating.

“At the same time, we’re finding ways along that stretch to win games, finding ways to come out of those games with Ws.”

Puka Nacua surpassed Kupp in targets this season.

The Rams were also able to lean on younger options Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, and rookie Jordan Whittington along with veteran Demarcus Robinson. Kupp still showed up when called upon.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com.

