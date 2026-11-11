Los Angeles Rams Change Plans With Pro Bowl Running Back, Playmaking Safety

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have changed plans with Pro Bowler Kyren Williams.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates on X on November 11, the Rams created $3 million in total cap space by restructuring Williams and safety Kam Curl’s contracts. Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti provided further details on the pair of noteworthy transactions.

Converted $2M of RB Kyren Williams’ salary into signing bonus, adding 2 void years, creating $1.7M of cap space.

Converted $1.7M of S Kamren Curl’s salary into signing bonus, adding 2 void years, creating $1.3M of cap space.

The Rams’ decisions stand out from a big-picture perspective.

Void years can make it trickier to justify moving on from players, barring trades. For Williams, that is especially significant given his current timeshare with Blake Corum.

Williams has maintained his advantage over Corum in terms of touches, with his receiving work giving him a decided edge (163-96). That is despite Corum being the more efficient runner, boasting 5.2 yards per carry to Williams’ 4.7 YPA mark.

“No one in the league at RB has faced more stacked boxes than Kyren Williams at a 34.6% clip. Blake Corum is 10th at 26.7%,” Downtown Rams host Jake Oliver Ellenbogen posted on X on November 11. “What is so impressive is Kyren averages 4.7 yards per carry considering nearly 35% of the time he has 8+ guys to deal with each run. The top RBs on average face stacked boxes around 20% of the time not 35%!”

Williams is signed through 2028 on a three-year, $33 million contract, but he will now be on the Rams’ books in some capacity through the 2030 season.

With LA’s injuries, Williams’ role should remain high, even if the lead runner changes.

“If Puka is out and the #Rams don’t trade for anyone or pick up anyone there’s zero excuse not to have your two best weapons Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the field together,” Ellenbogen said in a post on X on November 9.

The Rams’ RB3, Ronnie Rivers, is solely on hand for special teams work. He could also see offensive snaps as LA operates without Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Terrance Ferguson.

Rams Shift Gears With Kam Curl, Kyren Williams

Like Williams, Curl is under contract through the 2028 season, but the adjustment will keep him on the Rams’ cap sheet at least through 2030. Curl is on a three-year, $36 million contract.

He is part of a notable shift for the Rams, who previously did not spend heavily on the safety position. A stance that has apparently shifted with Curl’s deal and the one for team captain Qunetin Lake. Lake signed a deal worth $38.5 million over three years.

They rank 10th in positional spending at safety as of November 11, per Over The Cap.

Curl, Lake, and Kamren Kinchens give the Rams a trio of versatile playmakers in the secondary. It is similar to how Corum and Williams can impact the offense in different ways.

The Rams did not make any trades at the 2026 deadline. Many of the other teams that restructured contracts in the aftermath did so to create more breathing room. Still, the flexibility could come in handy if they have to make any other external additions.