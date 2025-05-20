Rams RB Gives Positive Update on Contract Talks

After rushing for over 1,000 yards and more than 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons, LA Rams running back Kyren Williams is looking to extend his contract.

Speaking with the LA Times, Williams said that he is “feeling good” about upcoming negotiations.

“I know with time it’s going to happen,” Williams said last week in Pasadena, where he helped distribute new shoes to kids affected by the Eaton Fire, via the LA Times.

“I would love for it to get done so I can take care of my family and the loved ones that helped me get here,” he said. “I’ve always got trust in God. Whether it happens now or I play out the season, I know it’s going to happen eventually.”

Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to stay in Los Angeles.

The former fifth-round pick ran for 1,299 yards alongside 14 rushing touchdowns with the Rams last season.

Rams GM on Contract Talk

Earlier in the offseason, Rams general manager Les Snead called Kyren Williams a key player for the team and would like to bring him back.

“Kyren’s a great human, we all want this to work out, it’s just, can we agree upon a contract where we both feel like (it) is a win-win moving forward,” Snead said.

“And if it doesn’t happen this year, it doesn’t mean that Kyren’s not going to be a part (of the Rams) next year. It doesn’t mean we don’t do something a year from now.”

The Rams currently have $19.5 million in cap space for the 2025-26 season, according to Over The Cap.

The team is set to have $72 million in 2026, depending on other contract extensions.

Rams Draft a Running Back on Day 3

Kyren Williams may have another day-three draft pick on the team for the 2025-26 season.

The Rams took Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round.

“You look at just the way that this guy played the game at a high level in an incredibly competitive conference… he’s got the ability to run through you or to be able to run away from you,” head coach Sean McVay said after the end of the 2025 Draft. “I texted Kyren how excited I am for him to be able to get a chance to learn from him…”

While it is unlikely Hunter takes the starting spot, Williams will now have another teammate who can fill in for him while the incumbent rests on the sideline.

“I haven’t talked to him,” Williams told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi in an interview published on May 1. “But I’m always excited for new teammates, new people to go work with, people to grind with and compete with. I’m excited for when those guys do come and get to work with them.”