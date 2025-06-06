Rams RB Could Become League Leading Rusher, Analyst Says

The Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for two consecutive 1,100-plus yards and 12-plus touchdowns in his second and third years as a professional.

But according to NFL analyst Moe Moton, Williams could become the leading rusher in the NFL next season.

“Based on Williams’ production over the last two years, he should be one of the three highest-paid running backs, which means a salary that pays him at least $16 million annually,” Moton wrote for B/R. “With a big-money extension on the way, Williams will continue to be the Rams’ featured tailback even if Blake Corum or rookie Jarquez Hunter takes on a complementary role out of the backfield.”

“Until one of the Rams’ backup running backs earns a notable number of touches, Williams will be among the top rushers in carries and yards.” Williams rushed for 1,144 yards with 12 touchdowns in the 2023-24 season in 12 games, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. The Rams running back was third in the league in rushing that season, while his carry touchdowns were tied for seventh. Williams ran for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in the 2024-25 season. His rushing yards were seventh in the league while his rushing touchdowns were tied for fifth.

Kyren Williams Contract Negotiations

Kyren Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is up for a contract extension.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, the talks between the Rams and Williams’ camp have been going smoothly in the contract extension talks.

“I think his communication’s been excellent, and Kyren has been the same stud that we know, great demeanor, great willingness to come out here to work, to be able to get better. He’s been great in terms of our communication,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “Hopefully, we’ll see where this goes, but I think it’s been really healthy and positive progress for sure.”

Moton believes Williams should be paid in the range of around $16 million, similar to other top rushers in the league.

Kyren is set to make a base salary of $5.4 million in his final year of his rookie contract.

Additions to the Running Back Room

The Rams selected running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft from Auburn.

“You look at just the way that this guy played the game at a high level in an incredibly competitive conference… he’s got the ability to run through you or to be able to run away from you,” head coach Sean McVay said of Hunter.

Hunter joins the room beside Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield. While Hunter would be the third or fourth option in the backfield, having depth is no issue for a run-heavy offense.

Sean McVay hopes the running backs can share pointers and help each other throughout offseason training. Williams is welcoming Hunter with open arms to Los Angeles.

“I haven’t talked to him,” Williams told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi in an interview published on May 1. “But I’m always excited for new teammates, new people to go work with, people to grind with and compete with. I’m excited for when those guys do come and get to work with them.”