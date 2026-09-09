LA Rams Get Injury News on 49ers ‘Hero’ Ahead of Season Opener

The Los Angeles Rams will see a different defensive front when they open the season against their NFC West rival on the other side of the world.

San Francisco 49ers starting defensive tackle Alfred Collins tore his patellar tendon during practice in Melbourne and will miss the entire 2026 season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

AP reporter Greg Beacham reported the injury on X less than two days before the teams meet at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“That was a big loss,” Shanahan said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Collins had been listed as a starter on San Francisco’s initial depth chart and was entering his second NFL season after appearing in 16 games as a rookie.

Collins made arguably the defining defensive play in San Francisco’s 26-23 overtime victory over Los Angeles last October.

Rams Avoid Defender Who Flipped 2025 Matchup

The Rams were on the verge of taking a late lead in that Week 5 meeting at SoFi Stadium when running back Kyren Williams took a first-and-goal carry from the 3-yard line. Collins punched the ball loose near the goal line and recovered it with roughly a minute remaining.

Los Angeles forced overtime, but San Francisco escaped with the win.

The Rams’ own game recap detailed how the turnover came after the offense had marched to the 49ers’ 3-yard line, while ESPN reported that Williams later said he felt as though he had “let the team down.”

Williams still averaged 4.6 yards per carry that night, finishing with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts while adding eight catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Collins’ one play, however, changed the shape of the finish.

Now the Rams will enter the 2026 opener without having to account for the 6-foot-5, 332-pound interior defender who made that play.

Collins finished his rookie regular season with 17 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His role was expected to grow after San Francisco used a second-round pick on him in 2025.

The Rams should still expect a tough front, especially with Nick Bosa on track to play. But Collins’ absence removes a young, disruptive interior piece from a division matchup that has repeatedly swung on a few late snaps.

49ers Front Entered Opener Short-Handed

Collins is also the second notable defensive lineman San Francisco has lost before Week 1.

The 49ers placed Sam Okuayinonu on injured reserve after he suffered a broken foot. The team announced the move Sept. 4, leaving another hole in a unit that was already working through injury questions. Okuayinonu started 12 games last season and recorded 39 tackles and three sacks.

San Francisco’s available interior options now center on Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West and rookie Gracen Halton. The 49ers’ depth chart had Collins starting next to Odighizuwa, with West and Halton listed behind them.

That creates an obvious opportunity for Los Angeles to test the middle early.

Sean McVay’s offense leaned heavily on Williams last season, and the Rams ran for 78 yards on only 16 attempts in the first 2025 meeting with San Francisco.

A cleaner interior picture could help Los Angeles stay balanced while protecting Matthew Stafford against Bosa and the rest of the 49ers’ pass rush.

There’s plenty working in San Francisco’s favor. Bosa is on track to be available, and the 49ers have spent more time acclimating in Australia ahead of the historic opener.

But losing Collins days before kickoff is a significant change to the matchup.

For a Rams team that watched him make one of the biggest plays of last year’s rivalry, it’s injury news that directly affects the plan Thursday night.