Rams Announce Myles Garrett Status In Injury Report Before 49ers Game

The Los Angeles Rams open the 2026 NFL season in Melbourne, Australia against NFC West rivals the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the long travel day, the Rams announced that the newly unretired Aaron Donald, would not be joining the team down under.

On Tuesday, edge rusher Myles Garrett was listed as “DNP” on their official injury report. The Rams have since finalized their decision on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Myles Garrett Carries No Designation Ahead of Rams Week 1 Matchup vs. 49ers

Per Los Angeles Rams beat writer Stu Jackson, Myles Garrett carries no designation and is expected to be a full participant against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Rams Injury Report, Week 1 vs. 49ers: Aaron Donald only player ruled out among those listed; no designation for Myles Garrett,” Jackson wrote on X.

Aaron Donald is the only player ruled out in Week 1.

“Defensive end Aaron Donald was the only player on the Rams’ Week 1 injury report ruled out,” Jackson wrote in his article. “Beyond him, the rest of those listed were estimated as full participants Thursday – including outside linebacker Myles Garrett – and carry no designations for the 2026 regular season opener against the 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.”

Garrett had been nursing a knee injury throughout training camp.

However, head coach Sean McVay was never worried about Garrett’s injury holding him back in Week 1.

“He’s looked great,” McVay said on Tuesday. “We’ve been smart with Myles, like I’ve kind of told you guys, but his impact has been tremendous, his overall vibe, what kind of teammate he’s been. And so looking forward to getting him out there with the guys and being a great factor for us.”

All other Rams that were questionable heading across international waters are expected to play.

ILB Grant Stuard, CB Jaylen Watson, TE Tyler Higbee, OL Alaric Jackson, and OLB Byron Young were are all limited or DNP during Tuesday’s practice.

George Kittle And Nick Bosa Expected Against Rams

While it’s great news that Myles Garrett is expected to play against San Francisco, the 49ers get some cheerful news of their own. Defensive end Nick Bosa is expected to play for the first time since Week 3 in 2025.

Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers receive positive news on the offensive side of the ball as well, with tight end George Kittle expected to make his return to the field after a torn achilles in the Wild Card game last season.

As of right now, Kittle and Bosa are listed as unspecified under game status, but both were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.

However, NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that Kittle is officially good to go during tonight’s game.

“After tearing his right Achilles tendon on January 11, and being listed as limited in practice this week, 49ers TE George Kittle is off the injury report and scheduled to return to play tonight in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams,” Schefter wrote on X.