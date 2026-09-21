LA Rams Get Difficult News on Puka Nacua’s Playing Status, Adams Opportunity Open

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported 92 minutes before kickoff that Puka Nacua was officially inactive against the New York Giants. Nacua had been listed as questionable with a hip injury after sitting out practice Friday and Saturday.

The Rams’ final injury report identified the hip, although coach Sean McVay described the problem as groin soreness that surfaced after Thursday’s practice. McVay said Nacua could not fully open up and reach top speed, prompting the Rams to handle him carefully.

Rams Must Replace Nacua’s Production

Nacua supplied the one explosive moment Los Angeles produced during its 27-7 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. His 41-yard reception moved the Rams into position for their only touchdown, and he finished with five catches for 74 yards.

No other Rams pass catcher reached 30 yards.

Removing that production from a group that already struggled makes it tougher for Matthew Stafford. Nacua affords Stafford a dependable option on third down, underneath and after the catch. His absence lets New York spend more attention elsewhere and challenges the Rams’ secondary options to win quickly.

The loss hits hard because Nacua has developed into one of football’s premier receivers. He earned unanimous first-team All-Pro recognition in 2025 after leading the NFL with 129 catches. His 1,715 receiving yards ranked second, while his 107.2 yards per game led all receivers.

Adams Faces Early Rams Test

The spotlight now swings toward Davante Adams, whose first game of 2026 produced three catches for 26 yards on six targets. Adams remains an accomplished route runner with a long record of thriving under attention, but the Rams need that to work ASAP.

Jordan Whittington also entered Monday listed as doubtful with a quadriceps injury, adding uncertainty behind Adams. Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell and the tight ends may have to absorb a larger share of the passing plan.

Los Angeles fashioned this receiving corps so Stafford would have answers across the field. Nacua’s absence strips away its most productive one.

After scoring seven points in Week 1, the Rams must show their offense can adjust without the player who usually makes everything easier.