LA Rams’ Sean McVay Makes QB Decision Before Week 1

Sean McVay has settled one part of the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback concept before the regular season begins.

The Rams will carry three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, meaning Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett IV and rookie Ty Simpson are all positioned to survive the final round of cuts.

The lingering question is which of the two reserves will be Stafford’s primary backup when Los Angeles opens its season in Australia.

Stu Jackson of the Rams’ official site reported Tuesday, Aug. 25 that McVay said one of Bennett or Simpson “will be the backup in Australia.”

“We feel fortunate that you got two guys that we believe in, feel really good about,” McVay said.

The announcement provides clarity on the roster while extending a competition that has developed throughout training camp.

Los Angeles can afford to keep evaluating both quarterbacks without risking either one on waivers, an especially logical approach with Simpson viewed as the long-term succession plan behind Stafford.

Rams Will Keep Both Contenders on 53-Man Roster

The decision comes one day after McVay stopped short of naming his No. 2 quarterback.

Per Jackson on Aug. 24, McVay said Simpson would “definitely” play in the Rams’ preseason finale against the Chargers on Aug. 27. He hadn’t decided whether Bennett would play or how the quarterback snaps would be divided.

That left open the possibility that the final exhibition could help determine the pecking order.

Bennett arrived at camp with the advantage in experience inside McVay’s system. On Stafford’s scheduled rest days, Bennett handled the first-team work, and he took the vast majority of second-team snaps when Stafford practiced, via the Rams.

Simpson has created pressure with his preseason performance.

The No. 13 overall pick completed 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL preseason debut at Kansas City. He followed that by completing 8 of 12 attempts for 73 yards against New Orleans.

Through two games, Simpson is 29 of 37 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bennett is 23 of 37 for 219 yards with no passing touchdowns or interceptions, while adding two rushing scores in the Rams’ 34-0 win over New Orleans.

Those numbers give Los Angeles reason to continue the competition, but the roster decision removes the potential that the loser becomes swiftly expendable.

Backup Job Remains Open Before Australia Opener

The larger consequence is what comes next.

Stafford is the unquestioned starter after winning NFL MVP honors in 2025, when he threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns. Simpson was drafted as the eventual successor to provide Rams with a developmental quarterback they have no incentive to rush.

Bennett’s value has to do with multiple seasons in McVay’s offense, and he has received more work with the top units throughout camp.

If Los Angeles wants the reserve most prepared to step into the offense ASAP, Bennett’s experience could have influence.

Simpson, at the same time, has made a strong first impression and extends an option McVay’s ways assuming the rookie keeps progressing faster than expected.

The Rams open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sept. 10 in the United States, with the game taking place Sept. 11 locally in Australia. The matchup will be the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country.

McVay has now committed to both candidates into the season, though the ultimate decision of who sits directly behind Stafford has yet to be made.