LA Rams Sign Two Wide Receivers Amid Major Puka Nacua News

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have provided further clarity on Puka Nacua. Their latest roster moves only add further details on a noteworthy day.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on November 12, listing their transactions.

Reserve/Injured WR Puka Nacua

Signed to Active Roster from Practice Squad WR Brennan Presley

Signed to Practice Squad WR Tyler Scott

“We’re not going to put him on IR, just because of some semantics with the roster and things like that,” McVay told reporters on November 11. “But he still is going to be out for an extende period of time. It wasn’t any sort of new information.”

The change of plans drew attention, largely because there was some speculation that Nacua could return in fewer than the four games that he must now miss on IR.

There are also roster construction concerns, as McVay noted.

“Teams can bring back eight players from IR during the season, and it’s becoming likely that Nacua will be the Rams’ seventh, leaving just one more,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on November 12, adding, “The Rams have already used three of them on defensive end Myles Garrett, rookie tackle Keagen Trost and running back Ronnie Rivers. Tight end Terrance Ferguson is expected to be the fourth, once he recovers from the hamstring injury he suffered last week, which should keep him out an additional couple of weeks.

“Defensive end Kobie Turner and wide receiver Davante Adams are expected to be the sixth and seventh returns. If Nacua follows them, that would leave the Rams with just one spot left to return a player in the regular season. Teams do gain two additional return spots if they make the postseason.”

The earliest Nacua can return is in Week 15, when the Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys.

Rams Add Two Wide Receivers Amid Puka Nacua News

Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti said, “Puka Nacua is on a fast-track to a $30M or so franchise tag next February,” in a post on X on November 12 in reaction to the news, highlighting the elephant in the room for the Rams regarding this latest injury.

In the meantime, the Rams will turn to Presley and Scott.

News of the Rams’ interest in Scott surfaced earlier this week. The former Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks receiver was in LA for a workout.

Presley entered the league as an undrafted free agent. His promotion to Nacua’s roster spot likely means the Rams are not planning on adding another wide receiver this week. Scott rejoining the practice squad drives that point home.

The Rams could move on from either player at any point, but they also could have waited.