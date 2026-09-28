Rams Player Facing NFL Punishment After ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Los Angeles Rams fell to 1-2 with their loss to the Denver Broncos on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 3, and the NFL could make things even worse for Quentin Lake.

The versatile defensive back who plays the “star” position–a safety in the nickelback spot– for the Rams committed one of the various fineable offenses during the potentially costly 30-26 interconference defeat.

It happened during the third quarter, with the Rams up 16-0 on the Broncos.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed a pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Braden Fiske made the tackle, but only after Lake got a hold of Sutton’s facemask in his attempt.

Officials flagged Lake for the infraction during the game, which gifted the Broncos an additional 15 yards on top of the 9 yards Sutton gained on the reception. The drive ended with a Broncos touchdown and two-point conversion.

NFL Could Come After Quentin Lake Following Rams Loss

In addition to the in-game punishment, Lake could face additional measures from the NFL following his actions in the Rams’ loss.

Per the NFL, fines for face mask calls can cost players as much as $11,941 on first-time infractions and $17,911 after that. This would be Lake’s first infraction of the 2026 season, so he would likely face an amount equal to or lesser than the standard amount.

That is, if the NFL fines him at all.

The league levies fines at its discretion. That is why fines often come in at different amounts than what is posted. The league also often abstains from taking any sort of financial action.

It is also why they routinely fine players over infractions that were not called during contests. That means that there could be several other infractions from this contest that draw additional scrutiny when the league does its weekly review.

If Lake is fined, he will be the third Rams player to be docked this regular season.

He would join Nate Landman (illegal use of the helmet) and Tyler Davis (hit on a quarterback/blow to the head or neck area). The NFL fined both of them after Week 1.

A fourth player, outside linebacker Darryl Peterson, was fined following the Rams’ preseason opener. The hit to his bank account would sting. Lake and the Rams are surely lamenting their missed opportunities in the loss to the Broncos even more.

Rams Sean McVay Goes After Refs Following Polarizing Call

The cost of his facemask was apparent in real-time. But Lake also had an illegal hands to the face call in the fourth. That one got Rams head coach Sean McVay fired up at the officials.

Downtown Rams host Jake Oliver Ellenbogen posted, “Okay I think Quentin Lake penalty is even worse. That made it feel like a screw-job. Disagree with the INT call but bailing out Denver with the INT and the 4th and goal at the 5? Egregious.”

Not everyone was absolving Lake, though.

“Another flag on the Rams. Unreal,” the California Post’s Michael J. Duarte posted on X. “This one is on Quentin Lake and these penalties are handing the Broncos the game.”