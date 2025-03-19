Rams Replace Super Bowl Champion With Former Falcons Starter in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams have parted ways with several key players.

The Rams signed Nate Landman to help offset some of that. Landman, 26, was an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2022. He entered the league with the Atlanta Falcons and arrives at the Rams having started 23 of his 36 games played with his former franchise.

“We have agreed to terms with ILB Nate Landman on a 1-year deal,” the Rams posted on X on March 19.

Landman tallied 81 total tackles and tied his career high with 3 forced fumbles in 2024.

He set his career high in tackles in 2023 with 110, adding 3 forces and pass deflections to go with 2.0 sacks. Landman initially signed a three-year, $2.5 million contract with the Falcons but had that terminated, signing a series of one-year pacts since.

He has earned $2.4 million in his career. The terms of his new contract with the Rams have not been released to the public.

Rams Replace Super Bowl Champion With Former UDFA

The Rams found a gem in 2024 UDFA Omar Speights, who finished fourth on the team in total stops with 67, adding a pair of deflections. However, they lost leading tackler Christian Rozeboom to the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Rozeboom signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to join the Panthers. Yet another former UDFA (2020), Rozeboom recorded 135 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 PBUs, and one INT in 2024.

The Rams’ next two leading tacklers were both safeties, Quentin Lake and Kamren Curl.

Play

Rozeboom was a member of the Rams’ 2021 team, appearing in 10 games but logging all of his snaps on special teams, per Pro Football Reference. The Rams have also parted with other 2021 Rams, most notably former Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

The Rams ranked 17th in scoring and 26th in total defense in 2024. That was with a defense built largely on youth.

The group racked up 16 sacks in two playoff games.

Nate Landman Continues Rams’ Youth Movement

The result is a team that is on track to have just eight players who are– or will be – in their 30s at some point during the season.

Rozeboom turned 28 in January. Landman will turn 27 in November.

Of the Rams’ 30-somethings, two are quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo. Two others are linemen Poona Ford and Rob Havenstein while two more – tight end Tyler Higbee and wide receiver Davante Adams – are at the offensive skill spots.

Ford and Ahkello Witherspoon are the only defensive players on the roster over 30.

The Rams rank 12th in cap space as of March 19, per Over The Cap, though Landman’s contract has yet to be calculated.

LA projects to be in a similar spot next season. They appear to be set with Stafford for quarterback through the 2026 campaign. However, they will likely continue to purge the roster of aging veterans next offseason.

Turning the roster over now braces for that and future extensions for their young rising stars.

The Rams also have eight selections in the 2025 draft, including the No. 26 overall pick. That path has paid off for them in recent seasons and figures to remain their primary talent pipeline.