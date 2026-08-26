Former Los Angeles Rams Fill-In Starting Cornerback Signs Deal With Saints

The Los Angeles Rams drafted David Long in the third-round of the 2019 draft.

It did not work in LA for Long, but he has found ways to garner attention from other teams in the time since his departer. Most recently, Long has landed back in the NFC South.

“New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent defensive backs Michael Davis and David Long Jr.,” the Saints said in the announcement on their official team website on August 26.

Long, a member of the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl team, has 12 starts in 80 career games.

Ex-Rams CB David Long Lands With Saints

The Rams selected Long with the 79th overall pick in 2019, and he spent four years with the organization before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency during the 2023 offseason.

“The Los Angeles, Calif. native has played in 80 games with 12 starts for the Rams (2019-22), Las Vegas Raiders (2023), Green Bay Packers (2023), Indianapolis Colts (2024), and the Carolina Panthers (2023, 2025), posting 94 tackles (81 solo), one interception, eight pass breakups, and two coverage stops,” the Saints wrote.

“Long also appeared in six playoff games with one start for Los Angeles, recording 12 tackles (11 solo), one stop for a loss, and one interception returned for a touchdown in a Wild Card victory against the Arizona Cardinals (1/17/22). In 2025, Long appeared in one game for the Carolina Panthers. In three seasons at Michigan (2016-18), he played in 30 games with 26 starts at cornerback, recording 38 tackles, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions while earning All-Big Ten honors twice.”

Notably, the Rams defeated the Saints in Preseason Week 2.

They will not face one another during the regular season, so Long will need the Saints and Rams to both make the postseason for a chance to take down his former team.

The Rams were never a legitimate potential landing spot for Long, 28, this time around. They traded for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson in free agency, adding them to former Washington Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes.