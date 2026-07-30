Los Angeles Rams’ $207 Million Offense Ranks No. 3 in Key NFL Passing Stat

The Los Angeles Rams have already made their expectations clear heading into 2026. A new set of numbers puts a price tag on them.

Warren Sharp ranked the Rams No. 1 among the NFL’s most expensive offenses at $207 million, according to a list he shared Thursday.

No other offense on Sharp’s list reached $200 million, with Tampa Bay sitting second at $185 million and Dallas third at $183 million.

The difference is significant for a team that already had the league’s most productive offense last season.

Sharp also provided another number that shows how Sean McVay has used that investment. The Rams ranked third in pass rate on second-and-10 following a first-down incompletion at 82%, trailing only Indianapolis at 92% and New England at 86%.

The two numbers fit together. Los Angeles has committed more resources to its offense than anyone else, and McVay has continued to trust the passing game even after an early-down miss.

Rams Have $207 Million Behind Proven Offensive Nucleus

The Rams are spending from a position of strength.

Los Angeles led the NFL in scoring and yardage last season, while also finishing first in expected points added per play at plus-0.12 and offensive success rate at 49.6%, according to Next Gen Stats data published by the team.

Matthew Stafford powered much of that production. The reigning MVP led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns against eight interceptions, then signed a contract extension with Los Angeles in May.

Puka Nacua also produced a career year, leading the league with 129 receptions while finishing second with 1,715 receiving yards. Davante Adams added 14 receiving touchdowns, the most in the NFL.

The Rams still had balance behind them.

Kyren Williams rushed for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Blake Corum added 746 yards and six scores. Los Angeles finished with a 49.7% success rate on designed running back carries, the highest mark by any team in the Next Gen Stats era.

But when one side of the roster carries the NFL’s highest price tag, finishing among the league’s best becomes closer to the baseline.

McVay’s Aggression Shows Where Rams Can Lean

Sharp’s second ranking offers a look of how McVay approaches difficult offensive situations.

An incompletion on first down can naturally create a run opportunity on second-and-10. The Rams went the other direction 82% of the time in the situations Sharp tracked.

That makes sense with Stafford at quarterback and Nacua and Adams available outside.

The confidence Los Angeles can have in a passing game will win a bunch of games; finishing as the league leader in passing yards and touchdowns in 2025 can carry right over to this year.

The run game still matters heavily to McVay’s offense, and it may be the difference to get them into the final dance.

In fact, the Rams’ rushing success helped Stafford lead the NFL in play-action passes, completions, yards and touchdowns, per Next Gen Stats.

The aggressive second-down number shows McVay doesn’t use the run simply to recover from an incompletion. He returns the ball to Stafford to keep attacking.

That approach now comes with an NFL-high financial commitment.

Los Angeles has the quarterback, the receivers, a productive two-back rotation and the recent results to justify the spending.