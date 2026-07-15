Los Angeles Rams’ $48 Million Duo Earns Rare NFL Honor

The Los Angeles Rams spent last season searching for ways to maximize two wide receivers at different stages of their careers.

NFL evaluators believe both remain among the best at the position.

Puka Nacua finished fourth and Davante Adams placed 10th in ESPN’s ranking of the NFL’s top wide receivers.

The survey drew votes from more than 70 league executives, coaches and scouts.

The Rams were the only team outside the Dallas Cowboys to place two receivers in the top 10. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Nacua and Adams reached the list as top-caliber threats who attacked the 2025 season in their own ways.

One overwhelmed defenses with contact balance and yards after the catch. The other turned a reduced number of opportunities into the league’s highest touchdown total.

Together, they gave Matthew Stafford a receiving combination built for another championship push.

Nacua Makes Massive Jump After Historic Season

Nacua entered last year’s survey as an honorable mention.

He left the 2025 season with little room for voters to keep him outside the top tier.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions, producing 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. The reception total was the second-highest in franchise history, trailing only Cooper Kupp in 2021.

Approximately 85% of Nacua’s votes placed him inside the top five. He appeared on every ballot except one and received a highest ranking of third.

An NFL coordinator praised nearly every part of his game, citing his hands, contact balance, blocking, versatility and ability to produce after the catch.

The coordinator identified Nacua and Ja’Marr Chase as the two most difficult receivers to tackle.

Nacua led all NFL wide receivers with 668 yards after the catch in 2025. He converted 80 receptions into first downs and caught 77.2% of his targets.

Those numbers underscore the role he plays in Sean McVay’s offense since he can win downfield constantly, but even with shorter routes, Nacua can create an explosive play.

His eight career games with at least 150 receiving yards tied Jefferson’s NFL record for the most during a player’s first three seasons.

The Rams’ review of their 2025 milestones also credited Nacua with the second-most receiving yards through three seasons in league history.

Only Justin Jefferson had more.

Adams Remains Elite Where Rams Need Him Most

Adams’ place in the ranking relied less on yardage.

He caught 60 passes for 789 yards, his lowest total since 2015.

The caveat is a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions despite missing three games.

ESPN noted that Adams became the third player since 1940 to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns while missing at least three games.

Stafford, who won MVP, threw all 14 of Adams’ touchdowns, repeatedly finding him on go routes and back-shoulder throws. Their connection gave Los Angeles a specialized red-zone threat to complement Nacua’s work across the formation.

An NFC executive acknowledged that Adams has lost some athletic ability at 33 years old.

It doesn’t matter, though, due to his route running and instincts allowing him to uncover against defensive backs who know what is coming.

Ultimately, the pairing of Nacua and Adams is deadly.

Nacua can sustain a drive and transform short completions into major gains, while Adams can finish possessions before the field becomes compressed.

Is the dynamic pair and MVP winner Stafford primed for a Super Bowl appearance this season?