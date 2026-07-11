Los Angeles Rams Set Stage for Historic D-Line With Donald Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams already had enough pass-rush talent to make quarterbacks uncomfortable.

Then Aaron Donald showed up at the team facility.

Donald was spotted working out at the Rams’ practice field July 10, adding another layer to speculation about a comeback.

Donald acknowledged that the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett had him thinking about playing again. And head coach Sean McVay added that he believes Donald, now 35, could still perform at a high level.

Returning to the Rams would place Donald in a front featuring Garrett, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford.

Calling this year’s crop the best defensive front ever would require a season’s worth of evidence.

Calling it one of the most talented ever assembled would be easier.

Donald Would Give Rams Two Generational Problems

Garrett arrives after setting an NFL record with 23 sacks and winning his second AP Defensive Player of the Year award. He has recorded at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons and reached double figures in each of the past eight.

Donald retired after the 2023 season with 111 sacks, eight first-team All-Pro selections and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. His final season still included eight sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

Even a reduced version of Donald would change the protection choices facing opponents.

Sliding help toward Garrett would create isolation inside, while doubling Donald would leave Garrett or Young with a cleaner path around the edge.

Keeping a tight end or running back in protection would remove another eligible receiver from the route.

Then, when teams focus too much on Garrett and Donald, depth behind them gets opportunities to flourish.

Garrett, Young, Turner, Fiske and Ford combined for 47 sacks last season. Young produced 12 sacks and 29 quarterback hits, Turner added seven sacks from the interior, and Fiske remains one year removed from an 8.5-sack rookie season.

Those totals came in different roles and, in Garrett’s case, a different defense.

Rams Would Enter Rare Historical Company, Have Depth to Back It Up

The best defensive fronts built their reputations through both production and making the postseason.

The 1984 Chicago Bears still hold the official NFL record with 72 sacks, powering a run to the NFC Championship Game.

The 1989 Minnesota Vikings finished with 71, including 59.5 from their starting defensive line, reaching the divisional round.

The 2007 New York Giants recorded an NFL-leading 53 sacks, then pressured an undefeated New England offense throughout their Super Bowl upset.

Los Angeles would have the talent to enter that conversation.

The big question is, how much does two years out of action affect Donald?

Because the amount of snaps he’ll play will determine how much of a headache opposing offenses have to deal with. Maybe he plays 50 snaps per game, or the Rams only need 20 or 25.

The defensive line depth past Garrett could hold its own anyway.

Young earned an 84.9 overall PFF grade, ranking ninth among 115 qualified edge defenders. His 83.4 pass-rush grade ranked 13th, and his 79.3 run-defense grade placed 10th. He also generated 64 pressures, recorded 12 sacks and led all edge defenders with 47 stops.

Turner earned an 83.1 overall grade and an 84.6 pass-rush grade, with both marks ranking sixth among qualified interior defenders. The Rams generated pressure on 43.2% of opposing dropbacks with Turner on the field. Their pressure rate fell to 27.2% when he left it.

Ford provides the early-down strength that could keep Donald out of obvious running situations. His 86.2 overall PFF grade ranked fourth among 134 interior defenders, while his 78.7 run-defense grade ranked fifth.

Anyway, the all-time label for the defensive line would come later, after sacks, victories and a postseason run.

But the moment Donald steps in the facility, those all-time thoughts start running wild.