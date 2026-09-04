Los Angeles Rams Get Blunt Take Amid Latest Aaron Donald Update

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that they expect all available players to travel with them to Australia for their Week 1 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers, including Aaron Donald, who is back out of retirement for the 2026 season.

Whether or not he plays, though, remains uncertain.

McVay said that he did not “have that sense quite yet” on the Donald’s availability. He also said that the 10-time Pro Bowler’s ramp-up process has gone “really good.”

“He’s so intentional about his rhythm and routine that a lot of these veteran guys, like you’ve heard me talk about, they’ve earned the right, where it’s truly a collaboration. Obviously, one of the best things you can do is get out there and play football in 11-on-11 settings with pads. Your eye progression, taking on some of the double teams, different things like that. So, this week will be a big week for him in terms of how he feels,” McVay told reporters on September 4.

“Then, we’ll just kind of take it a day at a time and see where he’s at. If he feels good enough to go, great. If not, I got a lot of confidence in in the other guys that’ll be ready to step up–if that’s the case–that have really gotten all the reps.”

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Aaron Donald Reality Check Looms Large

Donald has not played in a competitive game since the 2023 season. He did not participate in the Rams’ offseason program, training camp, or their preseason slate of games. Whether or not he is game-ready is truly a mystery. That is despite all of the effort he has put in to reach this point.

“Aaron Donald isn’t going to travel to Australia in a game the Rams are playing against the 49ers for a mini-vacation,” Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted on X on September 4.

“If Donald makes the 14-hour flight to Australia, there is a strong chance he’s likely playing.”

Donald made it clear that he feels like his old self and that he has not lost a step. By that measure, it would be surprising to see him not play at all. That is even if he only plays a very limited role against thee 49ers.

Sean McVay Gets Honest Amid Criticism

McVay’s plan for Donald aside, he also defended the Rams’ polarizing approach with traveling to Australia for Week 1. The 49ers are already in Melbourne, getting acclimated, while the Rams will fly in the day prior.

“Everything is geared towards what we think is best for the players based on–that’s what will guide every decision as long as I’m fortunate enough to to be the head coach. And so, we felt like staying in our rhythm and routine, and then traveling when we do–which I’ll go over with the players this afternoon,” McVay said.

“The thinking in its simplest form is what do we deem the best for our football players and for them to try to be at their best? There’s different approaches and theories. But I do have a lot of trust in our group, and we’ll see. Hopefully, it works out. And I know that we’ve got a bunch of guys that I think we’ll feel good about the plan. And then, ultimately, it’s, ‘Let’s go play to the best of our ability in that three and a half hour window we’re allotted.”

This week of practice is worth monitoring for Donald. So will confirmation of his travel plans and what happens if and when he arrives in Australia.