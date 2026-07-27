Los Angeles Rams Emerge as Landing Spot for $71 Million Pro Bowler

The Los Angeles Rams may have received an opening to add another decorated piece to a defensive front already primed for a championship run.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic then reported, citing a source, that Vea “wants to go to a California team or the Raiders.”

From a source: he wants to go to a California team or the Raiders https://t.co/MYVVcsxlos — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) July 27, 2026

Vea is scheduled to earn $18 million in the final season of his contract, creating a complicated situation for any team pursuing him.

The Rams are one of three California clubs, and their recent approach makes them difficult to ignore whenever an esteemed star becomes available.

But Vea would require more than trade compensation.

Los Angeles would need to clear space or negotiate a new contract before bringing him into one of the NFL’s deepest defensive-line rooms.

Additionally, whether or not Aaron Donald comes back would factor into Vea’s pursuit.

Vea’s Reported Preference Brings Rams Into Picture

Vea has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with Tampa Bay.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection helped the franchise win Super Bowl LV and has developed into one of the league’s most recognizable nose tackles at 6-foot-4 and 347 pounds.

He remained productive in 2025, recording 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits over 17 starts. His size would give defensive coordinator Chris Shula another way to control the middle while creating favorable opportunities around him.

Los Angeles already added Myles Garrett after he set an NFL record with 23 sacks last season.

Kobie Turner contributed seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits, while Braden Fiske added three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Poona Ford also returns after collecting 47 tackles in his first season with the Rams.

That sturdy group reduces the urgency for another major investment.

The Rams allowed 1,884 rushing yards and 4.3 yards per carry in 2025, with their eight rushing touchdowns allowed being the fewest in the league.

Vea would basically boost an already stout group that has realistic championship aspirations.

He could handle early-down work in the middle, absorb double-teams and allow Los Angeles to rotate its younger linemen without weakening the front.

Pairing his power inside with Garrett’s pressure from the edge would leave opposing offensive lines with few comfortable protection choices.

Rams Would Need Contract Move to Complete Trade

The financial obstacle is immediate.

Over the Cap lists Los Angeles with approximately $15.27 million in available space.

A trade would send Vea’s $17 million base salary and $1 million in per-game roster bonuses to the acquiring team, while Tampa Bay would retain the $4.19 million in prorated bonus charges already attached to his contract.

Because Vea would replace a contract worth roughly $1.08 million in the Rams’ offseason Top 51 calculation, his effective addition would cost close to $16.93 million.

Los Angeles would need to create approximately $1.66 million merely to process the deal and would need additional room for regular-season operations.

An extension provides the clearest route.

The Rams could convert part of Vea’s salary into a signing bonus and spread the charge over future seasons. That arrangement could also address the reason behind his request after extension talks with Tampa Bay stalled.

The more pressing question is how much Los Angeles should commit to a 31-year-old defender at a position where it already has Ford, Turner and Fiske.

Donald coming back would likely close the window for Vea as well.

Nonetheless, the Rams have assembled their roster with the present in mind, and their acquisition of Garrett showed they are willing to pursue talent when a championship window is open.

At least, Vea’s reported preference has placed the Rams in the conversation.