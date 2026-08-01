Rams QB Competition Heating Up Behind Matthew Stafford at Training Camp

There’s no question about who will start behind center for the Los Angeles Rams this fall. Reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford will return for at least one more season at 38 years old.

But who will be his backup isn’t 100% clear.

Rookie Ty Simpson will begin his NFL career this fall with the Rams. As a first-round pick, he has become the logical long-term replacement for Stafford when he eventually retires.

That doesn’t mean Simpson will be Stafford’s backup in 2026. Stetson Bennett IV is still vying for that job as well.

On Friday, Therams.com’s Stu Jackson and Zach Edwards reported both Bennett and Simpson looked stellar in the team’s latest practice.

Through the first week of training camp, Bennett has showcased impressive “command of the offense.”

“Though it appeared to be a run-heavy day, Friday’s practice still afforded plenty of opportunities for Bennett to show his progress and ownership of L.A.’s offense,” wrote Jackson and Edwards. “Two of his best throws of the day were a 25-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to running back Kyren Williams and a deep completion to wide receiver Mario Williams.”

Meanwhile, Simpson has also displayed improvement on practically a daily basis.

“The first-round draft pick had arguably his best practice of training camp so far, showing off a quicker release and more comfort operating the offense,” added Jackson and Edwards.

Bennett is entering his fourth season with the Rams, but he has never played in an NFL regular season game. Simpson led Alabama to the College Football Playoffs while throwing for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns last season.

Stetson Bennett Pushing for Backup Role Behind Matthew Stafford

Rams head coach Sean McVay has the reputation for possessing a quarterback-friendly offense. Signal-callers have experienced success under McVay after very little time in his system.

But still, Bennett should have a significant edge over Simpson with three more years of experience with McVay.

Bennett doesn’t have the raw talent the first-rounder does. The Rams grabbed the quarterback at No. 128 overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But critics have doubted Bennett dating back to his time at Georgia. All he did there was lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back college football national championships.

Bennett had plenty of help to win those titles, but he wasn’t a passenger on those teams. In 2022, he led the SEC with 4,128 passing yards and threw 27 touchdowns. From 2021-22, Bennett averaged 9.4 yards per pass and 14.1 yards per completion.

Will Ty Simpson Get An Opportunity as a Rookie?

Bennett appears to have the inside track to the backup job. But there’s a long way to go in training camp and the preseason. And even if Bennett initially wins the backup role doesn’t automatically mean Simpson won’t play as a rookie.

If Stafford suffers an injury, Bennett is the logical replacement on a short-term basis. His veteran presence probably gives the Rams the best chance to win, which is important with Los Angeles competing for a Super Bowl in the NFL’s toughest division.

But should Stafford miss significant time, it wouldn’t be crazy to think McVay would prefer to see what Simpson could do with an opportunity. Playing time as a rookie could help his development. He could also have more upside than the former fourth-rounder once he has some regular season snaps under his belt.

Whether that proves to be the case or not, though, will depend on how Bennett and Simpson continue to progress during training camp. The preseason will be important too.

The Rams will play their first preseason game on Saturday, August 15 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.