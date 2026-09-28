Rams’ Matthew Stafford Makes Surprise Debut With Taylor Swift

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday Night Football facing a challenging matchup against the Denver Broncos. The game came during a busy stretch for Stafford, who remains one of the central figures in Los Angeles’ offense.

The Rams had plenty at stake as they looked to improve their record, while Stafford faced a Denver defense capable of putting pressure on the quarterback. The matchup also brought Stafford back into the national spotlight for reasons beyond football.

Away from the field, the Rams quarterback became part of a major entertainment release that debuted during the same weekend.

Matthew Stafford Makes Surprise Appearance in Taylor Swift Video

Matthew Stafford made a surprise cameo in Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” music video, which debuted Sunday at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Stafford appeared in multiple sequences alongside Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. His wife, Kelly Stafford, also appeared in the video, including a sequence where the couple danced together in the background.

The unexpected appearance marked a crossover between the Los Angeles Rams quarterback and Swift’s world of entertainment. Swift directed the visual, which she presented while accepting MTV’s inaugural Artist Director Honors.

Stafford already had a connection to Swift and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Stafford and Kelly attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding over the summer.

The connection between the two families had also surfaced before the music video. In late 2024, the Staffords dressed as Swift and Kelce for Halloween.

One of the Staffords’ daughters also celebrated one of her father’s touchdowns in 2025 with a dance from Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” video, according to “Daily Mail”.

Stafford’s appearance in “Patient Zero” therefore added another link between the Rams quarterback and Swift’s world. The cameo arrived as Swift unveiled the video during one of the biggest events on the music calendar.

Matthew Stafford Sets NFL Record in Rams Loss

The music video appearance came amid a difficult night for Stafford and the Rams on the football field. Los Angeles led Denver 16-0 at halftime but eventually lost 30-26 at Empower Field.

Stafford threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Talanoa Hufanga returned the first 66 yards for a touchdown, giving Stafford his 33rd career pick-six and moving him past Brett Favre for the most in NFL history.

Stafford later helped the Rams regain the lead. He found Konata Mumpfield for a 48-yard touchdown, putting Los Angeles ahead 26-23 with 3:38 remaining.

Denver answered with a late touchdown, and Stafford had another interception on the final play. Hufanga picked off his pass intended for Davante Adams to seal the Broncos’ victory.

Stafford accepted responsibility after the loss.

“We’ve got to be more efficient with some of the stuff we’re doing throwing the football. Obviously, I’ve got to be better, and I will be,” Stafford said.

He also explained that Denver’s pressure contributed to his first interception and acknowledged he could have thrown the ball away.

“They brought more than we had, I had nobody in the backfield,” Stafford said. “Hufanga did a nice job of fighting through the Y, and I just left it back behind him. I think if I just dirt it we come away with three points. I’ll take myself trying to make those plays all day. Obviously don’t want those things to happen, but I’m proud of the way we came back, threw a touchdown on the next drive and took the lead right back.”

Stafford’s unexpected appearance in Swift’s video gave him a very different spotlight from the one he faced during the Rams’ late collapse in Denver.