Rams’ Matthew Stafford’s Response to Flag Football Is Peak Dad

With the recent announcement that NFL players are allowed to participate in the 2028 flag football Olympics in Los Angeles, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked whether he’d be interested in playing. His response was the most dad-like response that was very fitting of the 37-year-old.

“You’re talking about coaching or what?” The reporter then asked again if Stafford was interested in playing, and here’s what he had to say. “Sure, I mean nobody’s going to want me to, but yeah sure it’ll be fun, I’ll coach.”

Matthew Stafford Still Among the League’s Top Quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus released their rankings on the top 32 quarterbacks heading into next season, placing Stafford in Tier 2: High-End Starters at No. 7.

“Stafford isn’t coming off his best season — his 74.7 overall grade in 2024 reflects that — but what keeps him in this upper tier is his complete command of the Rams offense. Despite playing behind a shaky offensive line and losing multiple top weapons to injury, he was still a drive away from knocking off the eventual Super Bowl champions in the divisional round. When Stafford is locked in, he is as good as anyone in football.”

Good as anyone in football is a great compliment for the Super Bowl-winning QB, and to think Stafford is still in the same tier as guys like Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, and Justin Herbert is a testament to his hard work and continued excellence.

Patrick Mahomes, Darrell Doucette III’s Response to Playing Flag Football

Not sure what it is about asking these quarterbacks if they are interested in playing flag football, but it’s been interesting to see their perspectives.

Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also asked about his interest in participating in the LA flag football competition, and here’s what he had to say.

“I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys. I’ll be a little older by the time that comes around,” Mahomes said.

It’s crazy to think Mahomes would be just shy of 33 years old by the time the flag football event rolls around, and it’s not like he has anything else left to prove.

“There’s the want to, I just don’t know if my skill set is what is required for flag football. First, I’m going to be in my 30s at that point, and then it’s a lot of scrambling at the QB position. It’s not just sitting there throwing.” “I could be a coach,” Mahomes jokingly added. “You get a gold medal for being a coach?”

At this point, all signs point to the younger NFL players competing in the Olympics, but Team USA flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette III doesn’t believe NFL players should be given an opportunity to compete in the Olympics.

“This is a sport that we’ve played for a long time, and we feel like we are the best at it,” he told the Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore. “We don’t need other guys.”

Time will tell which NFL players will eventually join the flag football Olympics team, but it’s best to say it won’t be Stafford at quarterback.