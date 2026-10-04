Matthew Stafford Gets Unfortunate Career News Amid INT Frenzy During Eagles Game

The Los Angeles Rams are actively trying to save their season with a needed win against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, now entering the fourth quarter, the Rams offense is in complete shambles.

2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, threw two interceptions in the first half. Stafford’s first INT came in the Rams’ first offensive drive of the game.

In just four games of the season, Stafford’s interception total is at six, just two less then last year. After his first INT, ESPN research found an interesting career stat line for the struggling quarterback.

Matthew Stafford’s INT vs. Eagles Makes Longest Streak to Open a Season in His Career

After 18 seasons, Matthew Stafford has reached a new feat, that he certainly did not want to get to.

“Matthew Stafford has thrown an interception in every game this season,” Per Rams reporter Sarah Barshop. “According to ESPN Research, this is his longest streak to open a season in his career.”

Since 2016, Stafford has now reached a total of eight games with two or more interceptions in the first half.

“Entering today, Matthew Stafford had thrown 2 interceptions in the first half of a game 7 times since 2016, per @SumerSports,” Shawn Syed wrote on X. “Today is his 8th game of throwing 2 first half INTs as Vic Fangio’s defense forced their first 2 turnovers of the season.”

Last Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, Stafford recorded his NFL-record 33rd pick six.

Now, with six interceptions in four games, Stafford’s performance is getting questioned by the media.

“If we’re relitigating Drake Maye’s 2025 season because of how bad he’s been in 2026, sure seems like we should be doing the same thing for Matthew Stafford, who keeps turning the ball over, too,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on X.

After the Rams extended Stafford to a longer contract, it’s time to wonder if his time might be expiring a little earlier then we all thought.

Matthew Stafford is One of Three Reigning MVPs to Throw an INT in Each of the First Four Games Since 1970

While fans and analysts might start to get worried about Stafford’s performance to start the season, he isn’t the first reigning MVP to record an INT in the first four games of the season.

“Reigning MVPs to throw an interception in each of their first four games the following season, since 1970: – Matthew Stafford (2026) – Kurt Warner (2002) – Kurt Warner (2000) – Steve Young (1993),” per ESPN research.

Retired Los Angeles Ram, Kurt Warner achieved this feat twice following his MVP seasons.