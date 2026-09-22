Rams Announce Update on Matthew Stafford During ‘Monday Night Football’

The Los Angeles Rams began the night ominously enough, with a three-and-out on their first offensive possession, but Matthew Stafford and Co. quickly found their rhythm after that.

“With his second touchdown pass of the night, Matthew Stafford has tied Philip Rivers (425) for the sixth-most passing touchdowns in NFL history,” the Rams posted on X on September 21, adding that “Stafford has also passed Jim Everett (142) for the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history.”

Stafford actually checked another box with that TD pass.

In another post, the Rams announced, “Tonight marks Matthew Stafford’s 130th regular season game with multiple touchdown passes, the seventh-most in NFL history.”

“In just his 76th game as a Ram, Matthew Stafford passes Jim Everett for sole possession of 2nd in franchise history with his 143rd touchdown pass,” The Rams.com’s J.B. Long posted. “Only Roman Gabriel (154) ahead of him.”

Stafford was 10-for-13 for 157 yards with 2 touchdowns before halftime.

Unfortunately, Stafford also threw an interception before the break, and the Giants were able to take the ball away from Kyren Williams on a fumble.

Matthew Stafford, Rams Offense Start Better in Week 2

Still, it was a far better first 30 minutes from Stafford and the Rams than the entirety of Week 1, when they could only muster 7 points against the San Francisco 49ers. Stafford finished that contest with a 155-0-1 line on 60% completion.

Stafford, the reigning MVP and passing yards and TD leader, did not show panic after that.

The Giants came in riding high off their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but injuries to Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers–the latter only temporarily–doused their early spark.

Stafford and the Rams took a 14-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, surely lamenting the turnovers and a missed field goal attempt to end the half more than they celebrated their two first-half touchdowns against their opponents from the NFC East.