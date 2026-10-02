Matthew Stafford Wife Kelly Backs Kelce Brothers’ Take on Rams Loss

The Los Angeles Rams continue to deal with the fallout from their 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos. A late defensive pass interference call against Rams cornerback Josh Wallace became a major talking point after it erased a potential interception.

The Rams held a 26-23 lead late in the fourth quarter when Wallace appeared to intercept a pass from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Officials instead flagged Wallace for pass interference, giving Denver a new set of downs. The Broncos later scored the go-ahead touchdown.

The play has remained under discussion in the days since the game. Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant addressed the contact after the game, while Rams coach Sean McVay later provided an update on the league’s view of the call.

Kelly Stafford Backs Jason Kelce’s Criticism of Controversial DPI Call

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, joined the discussion Thursday by sharing Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast conversation about the disputed pass interference call.

Jason Kelce criticized the decision and focused on Bryant’s movement during the play.

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“To me, that’s obvious that’s not [defensive pass interference],” Jason Kelce said about the call on Bryant.

“Whenever I see a guy’s arm go limp in the air, I think it should be mandatory that you don’t call it,” he added.

Travis Kelce asked if Jason was referring to a flop. Jason then continued his criticism of Bryant’s reaction.

“I’m dead serious! I’m over on the flops,” Jason continued. “I hate the fact that [Bryant] flailed his wrist, he went limp wrist. If you go limp wrist on a football field, you don’t get a call! That should be the NFL’s official stance: Limp wrist, no call! You’ve negated the call!”

Kelly Stafford shared the clip on her Instagram Story and added the caption, “Not the limp wrist 🤣🤣🤣”

Her post appeared to back Jason’s view of the controversial play, although Kelly did not directly comment on the call herself.

Bryant had already acknowledged that he exaggerated the contact. “It was a little pass interference, I did sell it just enough to get the flag,” Bryant said.

The penalty erased Wallace’s interception with Los Angeles leading 26-23. On September 30, Sean McVay said the NFL told him Wallace should not have been flagged for pass interference.

Rams Turn Attention to Eagles After Controversial Broncos Loss

The disputed penalty came during a difficult second half for the Rams. Los Angeles entered halftime with a 16-0 lead but allowed Denver to rally and tie the game.

The Rams regained a 26-23 advantage late in the fourth quarter. Denver then drove into the red zone, with the Wallace penalty keeping the possession alive after the interception.

The Broncos scored six plays later to take a 30-26 lead. Los Angeles got the ball back with 47 seconds remaining but could not complete another scoring drive.

Matthew Stafford also threw a late interception during the Rams’ comeback attempt. The loss dropped Los Angeles to 1-2 entering Week 4.

McVay acknowledged that the Rams made other mistakes during the game and said the team would not “play the victim.” He also emphasized the need to learn from the loss rather than focus only on the officiating decision.

The Rams now turn their attention to the Philadelphia Eagles. The matchup gives Los Angeles an opportunity to respond after the Denver loss while continuing to address the mistakes that contributed to the defeat.

The Wallace penalty remains part of the discussion after the NFL told McVay that the call should not have been made. Kelly Stafford’s Instagram reaction adds another Rams-connected voice to the ongoing conversation surrounding the play.