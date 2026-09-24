Matthew Stafford Wife Kelly Shares Personal Take on His Possible Final NFL Season

Matthew Stafford is in his 18th NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams, continuing his career while balancing football with life at home. The veteran quarterback remains a central part of the Rams’ offense after helping the team return to the postseason spotlight.

Stafford entered the 2026 season following an MVP campaign in which he led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. His family has also remained closely connected to his career, with his wife, Kelly Stafford, and their four daughters regularly attending games.

The quarterback’s future beyond the current season remains a subject of interest as Stafford continues his career into his late 30s.

Kelly Stafford has now shared how she approaches the uncertainty surrounding her husband’s future as a player.

Kelly Stafford Prepares for Matthew Stafford Possible Final Season

Kelly Stafford said she now treats every NFL season as though it could be Matthew Stafford’s last. According to People, she explained that the approach helps her appreciate each game and the time her family spends watching him play.

“Every season now I will say I’m treating it like the last,” Kelly said. “It’s been 18 years now. It’s been a wild, wild ride.”

Kelly also acknowledged that she does not know when Matthew will actually retire. She said that thinking about a potential final season helps her prepare for the moment his NFL career ends.

“The feeling of taking the girls to the game and watching their dad run over, that fills my soul with so much joy,” she said. “I’m going to completely miss it when it’s gone so much, but I also have to prepare for that moment.”

She added, “Treating this season like it’s the last of everything. That’s how I’m looking at it right now.”

Matthew Stafford remains under contract through 2028. The Rams have also drafted quarterback Ty Simpson, giving the organization a potential future option.

However, Kelly’s comments reflect the uncertainty surrounding the veteran quarterback’s plans beyond 2026. The family perspective remains central to any decision, especially after Matthew explained that continuing his career would require discussions with his wife and daughters.

Matthew Stafford Shows He Still Has Plenty Left

Stafford’s performances to begin the 2026 season have provided a different part of the picture.

The Rams opened the season with a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. Stafford and Los Angeles responded in Week 2 with a 28-6 victory over the New York Giants.

Stafford completed 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He connected twice with Davante Adams for touchdowns, while Kyren Williams and Terrance Ferguson also caught scoring passes.

The performance also moved Stafford into sixth place in NFL history with 427 career touchdown passes.

His recent production follows an outstanding 2025 season. Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes while earning the league’s MVP award.

He previously announced at the 2026 NFL Honors that he would return for the 2026 season. Stafford explained that he had discussed the decision with his family before deciding to continue playing.

“This game takes a lot out of you,” Stafford said at the time. He also emphasized that being present in his daughters’ lives remained extremely important.

Kelly’s latest comments show that the family continues to appreciate Stafford’s career while preparing for the possibility that the end may come. For now, the 2026 season remains the focus.