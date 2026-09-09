Matthew Stafford & Wife Kelly Stafford Shares Personal News Before Season Opener

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for the start of the 2026 NFL season, with the team set to face the San Francisco 49ers in an international season opener in Australia.

Stafford enters the new campaign after a strong 2025 season that saw him finish as the NFL MVP. The veteran quarterback remains a central part of the Rams as they begin another push in the NFC West.

Away from the field, Stafford’s family continues to be closely connected to his football career. His wife, Kelly Stafford, and their four daughters have regularly joined him for games, trips and other family moments throughout his career.

The Reality Behind Kelly Stafford’s Family Life

Kelly Stafford recently opened up about the exhausting side of motherhood while reflecting on the memories she hopes her four daughters will carry with them.

In an Instagram post, Kelly shared a video showing moments with her daughters at home, outside and at stadiums while supporting their father.

Alongside the footage, she wrote that she hoped her children would one day look back and feel that, despite her being an “overstimulated, raging psycho,” she still gave them the best childhood.

The comment captured the balance Kelly described between the demands of raising four children and making the most of their time together.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford are parents to twins Chandler and Sawyer, as well as Hunter and Tyler Hall. Their family life has included frequent travel around Matthew’s football schedule, as well as the girls’ own activities.

Kelly has previously spoken about how difficult some family trips can be. She recalled taking her daughters to Philadelphia for a trip that became particularly stressful because all four girls had soccer games on the same day before the family had to catch a flight.

She has also discussed the challenges she experienced after becoming a mother, including the difficulties surrounding pregnancy and postpartum recovery.

Despite those challenges, Kelly has continued to emphasize the importance of family time and creating memories with her daughters.

While Kelly continues balancing motherhood and family life, attention now turns to the football season and the Stafford family’s next chapter.

Matthew Stafford Heads Into a New NFL Season

Matthew Stafford begins the season with a significant career milestone within reach.

The Rams quarterback currently has 423 career touchdown passes, two behind Philip Rivers for seventh place on the NFL’s all-time list. Three touchdown passes against San Francisco would move Stafford to 426 and into sixth place.

Stafford has thrown 141 touchdown passes during his five seasons with the Rams after recording 282 in 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He has also thrown at least two touchdown passes in 11 consecutive regular-season games.

The season opener will be played against the 49ers at Check out Kelly Stafford’s personal motherhood update as Matthew Stafford prepares for the Rams’ season opener against the 49ers.Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Thursday. The matchup marks the NFL’s first game in Australia and gives Stafford and the Rams an immediate test against a familiar NFC West opponent.

The Rams are also entering the season with several notable changes on defense. Myles Garrett is expected to make his debut for Los Angeles, while Aaron Donald will remain in the United States as he continues his return from retirement.

Kelly and the Stafford family are expected to support the quarterback as the new season begins. For Stafford, the focus now shifts back to the Rams, his next milestone and the opening game of another NFL campaign.