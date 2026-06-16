Rams Playmaker Gets Grim Rookie Forecast

The Los Angeles Rams selected quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft without any expectation that he will contribute as a rookie. The same could be the case for rookie tight end Max Klare.

That’s what SI on Rams’ Blaine Grisak argued when he previewed the tight end’s rookie season on June 13.

When addressing his long-term upside, Grisak spoke highly of Klare. But the analyst doesn’t see the rookie playing a lot in 2026.

“A fair expectation for Klare during his rookie season is that 2026 is a redshirt year,” wrote Grisak. “The Rams brought back Tyler Higbee and both Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are in the final year of their contracts.

“The Rams will likely use 2026 to develop Klare and allow him to learn the offense before he enters a bigger role next season.”

Los Angeles selected Klare at No. 61 overall during the second round in the 2026 NFL Draft. This offseason, he is one of eight tight ends on the Rams roster.

For the Ohio State Buckeyes last season, the tight end had 43 receptions and 448 receiving yards. Klare also scored two touchdowns.