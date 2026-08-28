Trent McDuffie Gets Honest About Los Angeles Rams

Cornerback Trent McDuffie is enjoying being with his hometown team, the Los Angeles Rams.

He spoke glowingly about one aspect in particular. The remarks stand out and could ultimately be quite revealing for a two-time Super Bowl champion.

It is encouraging. The Rams’ trade for McDuffie–as well as the subsequent signing of his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Jaylen Watson in free agency–could ultimately prove more of a difference-maker than the deal to land Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.

Rams’ Trent McDuffie Gets Honest About Homecoming

The Rams dealt the 29th overall pick as part of a package to the Chiefs for McDuffie, who spoke about his experience during a backpack giveaway for his T22 McDuffie Foundation on Wednesday, where he also launched the Inglewood Flag Football League.

“One thing I love is just how we practice,” McDuffie told reporters on August 26, “Just doing so many team periods. I know a lot of teams like to do 7-on-7 and 1-on-1s that, I think, definitely help you in your craft. But being able to just go out there and actually play football, and understand how the communication is, how Nate Landman wants to play defense, how Kam Curl’s in the back, and Kam Kitchens plays the post. Little things like that–I think, that get overlooked a lot–I think is really helpful in these kind of practices.”

The Rams’ defense ranked 10th in scoring, 12th against the pass, 17th overall, and 19th against the run, painting a clear picture about where their deficiencies were.

McDuffie, in addition to being a champion, was a First Team All-Pro in 2023.

He was also a Second Team selection in 2024. He gives Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula another versatile piece to exploit mismatches, along with Garrett and STAR (nickelback)/safety Quentin Lake.

Even if Garrett delivers, he will benefit from having superior play behind him than he has had at any other point in his career.

They could get even better as a defense if Aaron Donald comes out of retirement.

McDuffie and Watson played behind a line featuring Chris Jones. They have an idea of what is required of them with another great player in the trenches. The Rams’ greatest obstacle will be the same as every team: health.

Trent McDuffie Gives Valuable Lesson

McDuffie is a former Chief and played his college ball at the University of Washington. However, the Rams star corner is a California native.

He offered poignant advice to the kids in attendance for his giveaway.

First, he told the kids to “be coachable,” including being able to listen quietly and apply the information being provided. He also urged them to “be a great teammate,” even through the valleys that come with worthwhile efforts.

McDuffie’s final piece of advice was to remain “disciplined.” He noted the importance of pushing through even in moments where motivation is lacking.

The Rams acquired McDuffie to make an impact on their community.

It has not taken McDuffie–who also participated in mock drills with some of the children–long to begin spreading that impact to the community, something he noted he made sure to do while with the Chiefs.