Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams lost another player to injury, with veteran offensive lineman Dylan McMahon joining an already lengthy list.

The Rams placed McMahon on injured reserve, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on November 16.

McMahon, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, taken 190th overall in the 2024 draft. However, he has been with the Rams since September of his rookie season, appearing in four games with one start over the past two-plus seasons.

McMahon stepped into action for the Rams in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals after starting center Coleman Shelton (hamstring) got injured.

However, he too soon needed to be replaced, leaving the game with a knee injury.

“Credit to our offensive line. The depth was really challenged today,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on November 15. “To have Dylan McMahon come in after Coleman gets hurt, did a nice job, then he gets hurt. Can’t say enough about Beau Limmer. He starts the game at guard, slides into center. Bill Murray comes in. We needed all eight of our offensive linemen. David Quessenberry came in some, playing as a tight end.”

The absence of a similar update on Shelton could prove to be a good sign for the Rams. They are already without backup interior lineman Justin Dedich, who is also on injured reserve after an undisclosed hand injury in July.

Starting left guard Steve Avila is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss more time.

Rams Shake Up Roster Amid Bad News on Dylan McMahon

In addition to the news on McMahon, The California Post’s Michael J. Duarte reported on X on Monday that the Rams also “waived WR Brennan Pressley and released DT Jalen Hunt.”

“I imagine the Rams will try and add more depth at center/offensive line over the bye week without activating Justin Dedich from IR,” Duarte said in a follow-up post. “(Which they could still do, but yikes…)”

That could be the reason the Rams parted with Presley and Hunt.

Sunday was Presley’s first opportunity with the Rams this season. The second-year former undrafted free agent returned one kickoff for 20 yards during the contest.

Hunt is a rookie UDFA. He has yet to appear in a game this season. The Rams could notably get starting defensive lineman Kobie Turner back from his stint on IR. LA would still have one open spot on the 53-man roster (Hunt was on the practice squad) if that were the case.