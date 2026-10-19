Rams Targeting Super Bowl Champion, Two-Time Pro Bowler

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are still deciding on their next move, but it could include one of Brandon McManus or Matt Prater.

“The #Rams are working out veteran kickers Brandon McManus and Matt Prater tomorrow, sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on October 19. “Over three decades of NFL experience combined between the two as Sean McVay & Co. look for a replacement for the injured Blake Grupe.”

Both kickers are journeymen, and they have a noteworthy connection.

McManus replaced Prater as the Denver Broncos placekicker in 2014, though both enjoyed extended stints with the organization.

Rams Eye Former Broncos Kickers Brandon McManus & Matt Prater

Garafolo’s report comes on the heels of The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noting McVay and the Rams were undecided about the best way to replace Grupe, who tore his ACL making a tackle following his first and only field goal attempt for LA in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Lastly, the Rams haven’t decided on a kicker replacement just yet for Blake Grupe, who tore his ACL,” Atkins posted on X on Octobeer.

“They’re working through a few different options.”

McManus, 35, is a Super Bowl champion. He won it with the Broncos in 2015, and he has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders.

McManus has connected on 82% of his field goals in his career, but sandwiched a 95.2% mark in 2024 between an 81.1% showing in 2023 and an 80% mark in 2025.

The Packers replaced him with with Trey Smack, the only kicker selected in the 2026 draft.

Prater, 42, has converted 83.8% of his career field goals, including a 90% mark (18-for-20) for the Buffalo Bills in 2025. A Pro Bowler in 2013 and 2016, Prater has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions.

The Rams signed Grupe off the New York Jets practice squad to replace the ineffective Harrison Mevis, but the injury forced punter Ethan Evans into action on an extra point try in Week 6.

Evans converted it, but McVay and the Rams need a real placekicker.