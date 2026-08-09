Rams Sign Former Eagles Defender in Latest Roster Adjustment

Turnover is par for the course in the NFL, but the Los Angeles Rams had their hand forced into shaking up their cornerback room. The Rams waived Drey Norwood with an injury designation, replacing him with Zech McPhearson.

McPhearson is a sixth-year player, who began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles but has also been with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McPhearson will now look to make the Rams Team No. 3 officially.

Rams Add Ex-Eagles CB Zech McPhearson

“#Rams signed Zech McPhearson,” KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on August 9.

McPhearson, 28, was the 123rd overall pick of the 2021 draft by the Eagles. He has one start in 33 regular-season appearances. McPhearson has 33 total tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 1.0 sacks in his career.

He was a core special teamer for the Eagles in 2021 and 2022.

McPhearson has not appeared in a regular-season contest since then, but appeared preseason contests for the Eagles through 2024 and the Jaguars in 2025.

The Eagles reached for McPhearson, at least based on NFL.com’s Lance Zierlien’s pre-draft profile. The draft analyst projected McPhearson as a fifth-round selection. Zierlein noted that the now-veteran had the tools to be a solid special teams contributor.

“McPhearson plays the position with good physicality in coverage, at the catch point and when it’s time to do his part in run support,” Zierlein wrote in 2021, noting good ball skills but issues with anticipation and feel. “He has decent play speed, but appears to lack the ups for jump-ball battles. He has the feet and competitiveness to potentially back up outside or inside and should compete for special teams reps early on.”

McPhearson is joining a rebuilt CB room for the Rams.

Rams’ CB Room Stacked

McPhearson could be a final piece for the Rams’ cornerback room. LA added two Super Bowl champions in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins highlighted the Rams’ revamped secondary as the “biggest difference” for the defense in camp. The group has stymied the high-powered offense often. H added that it is “clear to see” every time out.

“Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson have been a breath of fresh air in two noticeable ways: their integrity and physicality against perimeter runs and their ability to match up and make plays on the ball against wide receivers as good as Puka Nacua and Davante Adams,” Atkins wrote on August 7.

Atkins said that McDuffie is “the biggest single boost” to the Rams’ roster.

“It’s really something to watch an outside cornerback on this team with these kinds of pre-snap reads, versatile alignments and coverage instincts,” Atkins wrote. “Add in McDuffie’s communication, leadership and Super Bowl pedigree, and he creates a total package that appears worth a first-round pick and a record-breaking contract extension, given the sheer upgrade it all provides to a premium position that became this unit’s Achilles’ heel a year ago.”

McPhearson must show he can step in and be someone the Rams can rely on as the most experienced corner behind McDuffie, Watson, and Emmanuel Forbes. If he can, he should have little trouble securing a spot on the 53-player roster.