Rams Add Versatile Rookie & 6-Foot, 220-Pound Linebacker in Roster Shuffle

As expected, the Los Angeles Rams have elevated running back Dean Connors to their game-day roster for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. However, the Rams also tabbed Elias Neal in a potentially telling decision ahead of “Sunday Night Football.”

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the Rams posted on X on September 26, specifying that they “Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) RB Dean Connors, ILB Elias Neal.”

Connors, a dual-threat option, is replacing Ronnie Rivers on the game-day roster.

The Rams place Rivers on injured reserve following a calf injury that will sideline him for at least one month. That sets the stage for this to be a multi-week opportunity for Connors with the Rams, though it remains limited in its current state.

The Rams can elevate Connors twice more (once more for Neal) before they will need to sign them to the 53-man roster to play them, lest they find other options.

Rams Add ILB Elias Neal, RB Dean Connors for Broncos Game

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that they would elevate one of Connors or Jordan Waters to replace Rivers. However, the Rams decision on the 6-foot, 220-pound Neal comes as somewhat of a surprise. The Rams cleared starter Nate Landman of the shoulder issue he battled this week.

Landman was the only Rams linebacker listed with an injury.

This could be an insurance policy, ensuring they are not left too thin if Landman’s shoulder begins bothering him again during the game.

The Rams will be without Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett against the Broncos. Nacua is technically doubtful. However, he has not practiced all week. Moreover, the Rams are expected to take a cautious approach to keep him fresh for the stretch run and postseason.

First, though, McVay and the Rams must take care of business against the Broncos.

McVay clearly feels that both Connors–whom he said would only play on special teams, barring an emergency–and Neal can do that.