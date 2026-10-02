Rams Announce More Bad News Amid Final Decision on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams will not have Aaron Donald in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and their woes go beyond the 10-time Pro Bowler.

“Rams ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday vs Eagles, Sean McVay says,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard reported in a post on X on October 2, adding in a follow-up that, “Rams have also ruled out Terrance Ferguson while Colby Parkinson will be questionable despite not practicing this week.”

Additionally, the Rams will be without cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Donald is the biggest loss in terms of name recognition and, arguably, impact on the field, even just two games into his return from a two-year stint in retirement. Everything starts up front, and the Rams are also already without Myles Garrett on the edge.

That has left the Rams to work with a lesser product on the field than what they had to end the 2025 season.

Aaron Donald News, Injury Updates Undercut Rams Star’s Return

Rams head coach Sean McVay was reluctant to lean either way regarding Donald’s status for this week against an Eagles team they have not beaten in four tries.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time. I wouldn’t want to say anything of that nature yet,” McVay told reporters on September 30. “The back’s a little bit sore, and he’s as tough as it gets. And so, I’ll continue to have updates as the week goes.”

McVay was confident in Josh Wallace replacing Watson at corner.

The Rams’ defensive line also still features Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Poona Ford inside with Pro Bowler Byron Young on the edge.

“Just not feeling good enough,” McVay said, per the LA Times’ Gary Klein. “He would do it and he could probably go be productive but part of our job is to protect these tough dudes like him from themselves.”

Still, this is another blow for the Rams.

They now have two of their top-three outside additions and Donald sidelined with injuries as they try to get themselves on track amid a 1-2 start.

They still hope this is a campaign that ends with a Super Bowl berth. The Rams will get Puka Nacua back, which is a major lift. And Super Bowl champion Tyler Higbee showed he can still step up when called upon in the offense in Week 3.