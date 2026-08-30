Reactions, Details Pour In as Rams Announce Major Aaron Donald’s Return

Aaron Donald is returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

“A Legend Returns: Ten-time Pro Bowl DT Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement to play for the Rams this season, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on August 30.

“Donald last played in 2023 and is 35 years old. But he’s back for one more run, now alongside fellow superstar Myles Garrett.”

“He’s back: Rams star Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement and returning to the Rams on a one-year, $20M deal that with incentives could be worth up to $30M, per, @rapsheet and me,” ESPNs Adam Schefter reported. “After two seasons away, Donald now will join forces with Myles Garrett, giving the Rams two of the top defensive linemen in NFL history.

“Aaron Donald left the Rams offices at noon PT today, without notifying team officials of his plans. Some doubts about his return were starting to creep into the organization’s thoughts. And then Donald announced that he is, in fact, returning. The Rams are loaded.”

Aaron Donald Returning to Rams

The Rams drafted Donald, 35, with the 13th overall pick of the 2014 draft. He spent 10 years with the organization and was a Pro Bowler every season. He is also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and an eight-time First-Team All-Pro.

Now, he is back for one of the most formidable rosters in the NFL.

More importantly, this decision means Donald feels like he can perform like his old self, which was what all of his training was for.

This story will be updated.