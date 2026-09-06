Rams Make Aaron Donald Decision Amid ‘Big Question Mark’ for Week 1

Will he or won’t he? That is the unknown that the Los Angeles Rams have yet to declare in certain terms about Aaron Donald and his Week 1 status. Rams head coach Sean McVay declared that Donald would practice for the Rams on Sunday, per The Athletic’s Nate Atkins.

Meanwhile, the Rams have offered hints that he could at least be available to suit up in Week 1, and a new update from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided more insight.

The 10-time Pro Bowler had missed time recently as he ramps back up.

Fowler called Donald the “big question mark” amid updates on fellow Rams stars Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett, both of whom are dealing with injuries.

“They just acquired him signed him last week,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter” on September 6. “His training and all the workouts he did for the team have gone great. He looks like himself, but he’s 35 years old. They want to make sure they ramp him app the right way. He made the trip. You might as well try to play. Could be a pitch count situation, … if he is out there.”

Aaron Donald Sends Clear Message Before Rams Opener

Donald essentially addressed a key part of Fowler’s report, his age, which was a question mark amid his planned return to the Rams. He noted that he “studied myself to a T” noting, “I don’t see no difference. If not, it looked a little cleaner to me.

“To kind of be honest with you, I kind of been in a football mindset the last 14 weeks, grinding and things. If anything, it’s just getting back on a grass and knocking a rust off as far as playing football. Getting 11-on-11. Working my eyes. Getting a feel for the game, certain reaction things that made me who I am. So you know I put myself in the best position the best way I can with training to get to where I’m at now now, and the only thing I can do now is play 11-on-11 and knock the rust off,” Donald told reporters on August 30.

“But do I feel like I can play at a high level? Yes. Do I feel like I can still be myself? 100%. If I didn’t feel like that, I wouldn’t be here.”

It certainly sounds like Donald will indeed be available and ready to play, if the Rams so choose.