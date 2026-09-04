 Rams’ Sean McVay Gets Strong Words Over ‘Unbelievable’ Decision

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams’ approach to their international contest against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia has been questioned from the outside looking in, particularly as their opponents arrived early and have described the effects that the travel has had on them.

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, for one, is intrigued by the Rams’ approach.

Baldinger agreed that the Rams arriving the day before the game is “unbelievable.” He called the differences in the two plans is “interesting.”

“The Rams are going the day before; they’ve had success doing that, going over to London,” Baldinger said on “The Morning Roast” on September 4. “But this is a 16 hours. It’s going across international dateline. I’ve done it many times. I was in I was in Bangkok this year, I was in Korea this year. You go over the dateline, the level of, just jet lag, and what it does to you, it does knock you down. There’s no question about it.

“It’d be curious to see what team looks not just fresher, but just sometimes teams just move and vibrate differently than the other team. It’ll be interesting to see if going early and getting adjusted is going to be the better approach.”

The shows hosts noted that the Rams requested this game, something 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has noted in past gripes about the excursion, talking up the risks.

Of course, the Rams are not solely relying on their historical efforts.

Rams’ Plan Facing Scrutiny Despite Updating Strong Historic Data

“It’s odd that the Rams’ travel approach to Australia is being questioned,” Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted on X on September 2, adding that McVay and Co. “sent people to Melbourne this summer to see what the best approach was. Under McVay the Rams are 3-0 in international games and out-scored their opponents 92-17.”

Still, the first-hand accounts–which have followed a paper trail of all that goes into making the journey down under–have only added to the intrigue.

Notably, though, two players–9ers rookies Enrique Cruz and Gracen Halten–had no complaints.

Instead, both noted that they slept for at least part of the trip. They were also feeling fine on the ground in Melbourne ahead of their showdown against the Rams. However, the effects of jetlag can take some time to set in.

Conversely, Baldinger, 67, is no longer an active NFL athlete, either. Travel could and likely will affect the Rams players (just like the 49ers) differently.

49ers Getting Warm Welcome in Melbourne Ahead of Rams’ Arrival

One benefit the 49ers have given themselves over McVay and the Rams is the ability to build equity with the locals. The team held a “welcome rally” after arriving, and several players attended an Australian rule football league game.

“Rams lost the ‘hearts and minds’ already. Already a deep-rooted history here, and now a week of 49ers focus before the rams show up for 5 minutes,” one local fan posted on September 3.

“Win or lose the game, the 49ers know what’s good for business.”

McVay and the Rams are largely treating it like business as usual. That just sets up another layer of comparison between the two teams’ approaches. It also adds to the anticipation for the historic event for them, the NFL, and Australia.