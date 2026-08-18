Rams Add Ex-Raiders WR, Waive Second-Year Pro Amid Puka Nacua Injury Update

The Los Angeles Rams have a new playmaker in Alex Bachman, but someone had to pay the price for his arrival.

LA is currently navigating an issue with star wide receiver Puka Nacua, and they certainly must manage Davante Adams in his age-34 season (December). Bachman has experience, but he also comes amid other injury woes for the Rams’ WR room.

Those injuries are likely to be a significant factor in Bachman’s outlook.

Rams Add Former Giants, Raiders WR Alex Bachman

The team posted “LA Rams Roster Moves” on X on August 18, specifying that they “signed WR Alex Bachman.

Bachman, 30, is an eighth-year pro who began his NFL career as a college free agent with the Rams in 2019. The Rams waived Bachman two days before the regular-season opener, and he has been on a winding journey back ever since.

Bachman spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He has also spent time with the Houston Texans and New York Giants, with the latter joining the Raiders in the only teams he has logged regular-season snaps for so far in his career.

Bachman has five receptions for 45 yards and one carry for a 3-yard loss during his career, but he also provides special teams value. He returned 22 punts for the Raiders in 2025, tallying 124 yards, and has also returned punts in the pros.

Bachman will try to stick at the back of the Rams’ roster while they hope to get healthy.

Rams Waive Second-Year Wide Receiver

Bachman’s addition was a true roster shuffle at the wide receiver spot for the Rams, who also announced that they “waived, injured WR Mario Williams.”

Williams is a second-year wide receiver who has yet to appear in a game for the Rams, which could be an indicator of how the Rams view their roster needs in the wake of his and Nacua’s injury and Bachman’s arrival.

This is not exactly the end for Williams and the Rams just yet, though.

Next, he must go through the waiver process. If he goes unclaimed, Williams will revert to the Rams’ injured reserve.

The Rams can then officially part ways with him, pending an injury settlement. Williams will be allowed to sign with any team he chooses after that. He would need to wait three weeks beyond a date set in that settlement before he could return to the Rams, though.

In other words, there is likely to be another announcement about the Rams and Williams.

In the meantime, Bachman steps in for the Rams, who still did not have Nacua at practice on Tuesday.

Puka Nacua Still Not Practicing for Rams Amid Update From Sean McVay

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters after practice on Monday that “Puka is doing good,” but added, “Whether or not we wait for next week or not, we’re just kind of taking it a day at a time.”

Nacua was present on Tuesday, but worked to the side as he navigates a psoas injury.

McVay told media members after Tuesday’s session that there was “No news on him. No updates on Puka.”

That just means more opportunities for the Rams’ other receivers, save for Adams, including recent draft picks CJ Daniels, Jordan Whittington, and Konata Mumpfield, as well as former UDFA Xavier Smith.