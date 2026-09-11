Rams Clear Sean McVay Favorite After Ominous Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams avoided a significant injury with linebacker Omar Speights, but veteran tight end Davis Allen, a favorite of head coach Sean McVay, soon replaced his defensive teammate as the most pressing health concern.

During the third quarter, Allen made a reception, but he took a big hit from Dre Greenlaw and Ji’Ayir Brown, getting up slowly before making his way to the sideline.

From there, Allen was escorted into the blue medical tent, but the situation devolved.

“Rams TE Davis Allen just left the blue medical tent, and is now being carted back to the locker room,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson reported on X on September 10, underscoring the potential severity of Allen’s injury.

The Rams announced that Allen was being evaluated for a concussion and was questionable to return to the contest.

The veteran was able to return, making the Rams two-for-two in close calls.

Rams Nearly Lose TE Davis Allen vs 49ers

The Rams boast a wealth of tight ends, and Allen is not a starter. Still, it was noted during the game that McVay loves Allen’s physicality. Allen, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams, taken 173rd overall in the 2023 draft.

He has 40 receptions for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns in his career.

The 6-foot-6 tight end has appeared in 47 regular-season games as a pro, all for the Rams, including 11 starts.

Notably, Allen’s departure came after the Rams decided to make rookie second-round pick Max Klare, the 61st overall pick, inactive. That was along with the rest of their 2026 class on Thursday night. The decision compounded the loss of Allen for McVay and Co.

With Allen back, though, the Rams’ sole concern was finding their way back into the game.

They found themselves trailing 24-7 in the fourth quarter, struggling to get going offensively or stop the 49ers on defense.