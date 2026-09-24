LA Rams Get Bad News on Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams have set out with a significant experience gap behind Matthew Stafford, and their opportunity to fill the void with Jimmy Garoppolo could soon come to a close, thanks in no small part to LA’s efforts.

Rams Pro Bowler Byron Young and bookend outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart combined on a hit that left New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart out for the 2026 season.

In need of veteran depth, the Giants are expect to at least explore Garoppolo as an option.

“Jimmy Garropolo is still out there,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said on “Big Day with Peter Schrager” on September 23. “The Rams wanted him back, by the way. He did consider retirement at one point. He has been working out. Retirement’s not the way he’d want to go. He would go for the right situation. My feel is that this would be one of the right situations for Jimmy Garopppolo here. So, would not be surprised if there’s some discussion regarding him.”

Jake Haener will serve as the #Giants’ backup QB this week against the #Titans. But other options are being discussed. Mentioned on @BigDayESPN I expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be part of the discussion. Also think this would be one of a few gig he’d pursue. https://t.co/HkE0Etq7sq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2026

Garoppolo, who turns 35 in November, spent the past two seasons with the Rams. A second-round pick (No. 62 overall) of the 2014 draft by the New England Patriots, he won two Super Bowls as a backup before stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Rams HC Sean McVay Candid About Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Room

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke candidly about his interest in Garoppolo returning to the fold in March.

“I love Jimmy. I would absolutely want him back,” McVay told reporters on March 3. “Jimmy’s a really good player. And so, we would love him back. I’m sure he’ll have multiple opportunities. And then, we’ll just kind of see where we’re at. But he’s been tremendous for the last couple years. We’ve loved everything he’s about.

“We would love him back, but I’m also not naive to the fact that he’ll probably have a lot of opportunities. And if those are things that he wants to pursue that give him a chance to play, I would understand that.”

That was before the Rams drafted Ty Simpson 13th overall in the 2026 draft.

Moreover, 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV has taken on Garoppolo’s role as QB2 for the Rams, though speculation has remained about a possible return for the veteran.

Rams Plan Behind Matthew Stafford Could Take Interesting Turn

“If Stafford were to suffer a significant injury, the Rams could consider calling Garoppolo, who is currently a free agent and has been contemplating retirement,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote in August. “If it’s a short-term injury, Bennett seems likely to be the replacement, but it’s not as settled a spot as it has been in recent seasons.”

McVay expressed confidence in Bennett and Simpson, and the Rams surely hope they are not forced into a decision. Still, losing Garoppolo as an option would be a blow for a Rams team that is already operating without Myles Garrett and, possibly, Puka Nacua for multiple weeks.

Stafford remains healthy, which is the ideal.

But Bennett (or, possibly, Simpson) is just one snap away from being under center and having the fate of a Super Bowl hopeful on his shoulders.