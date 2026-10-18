Rams Announce Bad News on History-Making Veteran During Cardinals Game

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams could not get out of the first quarter of their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals without a special teams concern, this time with new kicker Blake Grupe.

The day began well enough for Grupe, who connected on his first field goal attempt as a Ram. That positivity faded, as Grupe injured himself during the ensuing kickoff, making a tackle.

As Fox NFL’s Greg Olsen said, the injury “changes everything.”

“Blake Grupe is doubtful to return with a knee injury,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins posted on X after the official announcement. “Sounds like it’ll be Ethan Evans handling the kicking duties from here on out.”

TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson noted that he saw “Grupe going back to the locker room,” and that Evans had “been practicing his placekicks on the sideline.”

This latest setback just sparked a slew of fitting reactions.

Rams’ Special Teams Issues Continue With Blake Grupe Injury

Grupe, a history-making kicker, is with the Rams because they cut ties with opening-day kicker Harrison Mevis. Mevis missed one field goal attempt and had another blocked in Week 5.

Grupe’s injury moving Evans into kicking duties led to wide receiver Jordan Whittington practicing holding the ball, per the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard in a post on X as the situation unfolded.

Rams play-by-play announces J.B. Long posted, “Can’t make this up.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called the situation unbelievable, while Atkins noted the coverage bust that left Grupe to make the tackle, calling it a “comedy of errors” to start the season.

With the one-score nature of most games in the NFL, not having a reliable kicker is an issue. It is one that the Rams are all too familiar with. Not having a true kicker at all is another challenge entirely and something they face having to overcome.