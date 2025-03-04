Hi, Subscriber

Rams Catch Break in Trade Involving $51 Million Pro Bowler: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jonah Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Jonah Jackson #72 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff.

The Los Angeles Rams found a trade market for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson before the offseason began in earnest. They proved that speculation accurate, agreeing to a trade with the Chicago Bears.

There is notably less than one week before the free agency tampering period. Jackson, 28, is heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $51 million contract.

He was part of a highly-touted free-agent class for the Rams, who get off lightly in the deal.

“Trade: Rams are in the process of sending veteran offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, per ESPN’s @CourtneyRCronin,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 4. “The trade cannot be processed until March 12.”

“Jonah Jackson is scheduled to make $17.5 million in salary this season, and the Bears are taking on his contract, per source. Rams don’t retain any of Jackson’s salary.”

 

“According to OvertheCap.com, the Rams would take an $11.3 million dead money hit if they trade Jackson before June 1,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote on February 26. “He is scheduled to have a $9 million base salary in 2025.”

The Rams will still carry $2.8 million in dead cap in 2025 from the trade, per OTC.

Rams Take Advantage of Light Free Agent Market With Jonah Jackson Trade

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay comes onto the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer speculated that the Rams would find a market for Jackson.

“He’s due just $9 million in cash in 2025, which is a really good rate for a guard who was a Pro Bowler in Detroit,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer wrote on February 27. “That his $17 million in cash for that season is not guaranteed could be a nice plus for another team (if he plays well enough to justify it, that’s not a bad price; if he doesn’t, you can cut him).”

Jackson started four games for the Rams in 2024. He has not started a full regular-season slate since his rookie season. He can play center, though that did not go well with the Rams during the 2024 season.

However, the Rams were again beneficiaries. This time, it was from a light free agent class this offseason.

“The Bears’ trade for Jonah Jackson—after Trey Smith was tagged—is a pretty clear indictment on the free agent class. The reality is there’s so much cap space now that most teams can keep whoever they want,” Breer posted on X on March 4.

“Which is why asking why a guy is available is more important than ever.”

Jonah Jackson Was ‘Odd Man Out’ for Rams

Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettySteve Avila #73, Kevin Dotson #69, and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams take the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the Rams had granted Jackson’s representatives permission to seek a trade. But rather than his performance, Jackson partly fell victim to a numbers game that emerged due to his durability issues.

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Jackson’s handling of the situation.

“I really appreciate Jonah on how he handled [the situation],” McVay said, per Barshop. “A starting-level player … there are a lot of teams that would love to have Jonah Jackson at guard. … He put the team first in terms of just showing up, going to work and being a really good ‘scout teamer.’”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Bobby Brown's headshot B. Brown
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Neville Gallimore's headshot N. Gallimore
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Jake Hummel's headshot J. Hummel
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
John Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Cooper Kupp's headshot C. Kupp
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Hunter Long's headshot H. Long
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Conor McDermott's headshot C. McDermott
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
Joe Noteboom's headshot J. Noteboom
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Troy Reeder's headshot T. Reeder
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Christian Rozeboom's headshot C. Rozeboom
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Rams Catch Break in Trade Involving $51 Million Pro Bowler: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x