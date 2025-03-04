Rams Catch Break in Trade Involving $51 Million Pro Bowler: Report

The Los Angeles Rams found a trade market for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson before the offseason began in earnest. They proved that speculation accurate, agreeing to a trade with the Chicago Bears.

There is notably less than one week before the free agency tampering period. Jackson, 28, is heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $51 million contract.

He was part of a highly-touted free-agent class for the Rams, who get off lightly in the deal.

“Trade: Rams are in the process of sending veteran offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, per ESPN’s @CourtneyRCronin,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 4. “The trade cannot be processed until March 12.”

“Jonah Jackson is scheduled to make $17.5 million in salary this season, and the Bears are taking on his contract, per source. Rams don’t retain any of Jackson’s salary.”

“According to OvertheCap.com, the Rams would take an $11.3 million dead money hit if they trade Jackson before June 1,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote on February 26. “He is scheduled to have a $9 million base salary in 2025.”

The Rams will still carry $2.8 million in dead cap in 2025 from the trade, per OTC.

Rams Take Advantage of Light Free Agent Market With Jonah Jackson Trade

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer speculated that the Rams would find a market for Jackson.

“He’s due just $9 million in cash in 2025, which is a really good rate for a guard who was a Pro Bowler in Detroit,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer wrote on February 27. “That his $17 million in cash for that season is not guaranteed could be a nice plus for another team (if he plays well enough to justify it, that’s not a bad price; if he doesn’t, you can cut him).”

Jackson started four games for the Rams in 2024. He has not started a full regular-season slate since his rookie season. He can play center, though that did not go well with the Rams during the 2024 season.

However, the Rams were again beneficiaries. This time, it was from a light free agent class this offseason.

“The Bears’ trade for Jonah Jackson—after Trey Smith was tagged—is a pretty clear indictment on the free agent class. The reality is there’s so much cap space now that most teams can keep whoever they want,” Breer posted on X on March 4.

“Which is why asking why a guy is available is more important than ever.”

Jonah Jackson Was ‘Odd Man Out’ for Rams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the Rams had granted Jackson’s representatives permission to seek a trade. But rather than his performance, Jackson partly fell victim to a numbers game that emerged due to his durability issues.

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Jackson’s handling of the situation.

“I really appreciate Jonah on how he handled [the situation],” McVay said, per Barshop. “A starting-level player … there are a lot of teams that would love to have Jonah Jackson at guard. … He put the team first in terms of just showing up, going to work and being a really good ‘scout teamer.’”