LA Rams HC Sean McVay Breaks Silence on Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams will not have Myles Garrett for at least the next four weeks, but head coach Sean McVay seemingly acknowledged that it could indeed be longer.

“Sean McVay said he isn’t sure how long Myles Garrett will be out after knee surgery, partly because he didn’t want to put a timeline on it until he has all the information post-surgery,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson reported on X September 14. “Garrett will miss at least the next four games on Injured Reserve.”

“Thought we would take an approach where he’d be feeling good enough to go contribute positive change and be the player that he’s capable of,” McVay said, per ESPNs Sarah Barshop. “That wasn’t the case. And so the next right thing for us is to be able to get this thing fixed.”

McVay also said the Rams did not consider leaving Garrett in LA like Aaron Donald for Week 1, per The Athletic’s Nate Atkins.

Rams Sean McVay Gets Honest About Myles Garrett

Garrett underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee that has been bothering him since training camp. It also hindered him during the Rams’ deflating 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in Australia.

Garrett admitted afterward that he was still not healthy postgame. That is despite not practicing much in camp. He also vowed to get back to his usual self.

The first time that can next happen is in Week 6, when the Rams host the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams surrendered a bevy of assets to acquire Garrett in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, including sending 2024 first-round pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse to the perennial AFC also-ran.

Verse did not set the world on fire in his Browns debut, a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he did record 4 combined tackles with 3 solo stops.

That is all more than Garrett can boast after his Rams debut.

Rams Facing Early Adversity

The move will also shape how the Rams can operate moving forward. And while it is clearly not a consideration now, this surgery could hurt his stock in a potential trade down the line. The Rams’ trade with the Browns already included stipulations that limit where they can send him.

For now, the Rams will get by as best they can, hoping to at least get Donald into the lineup while Garrett remains sidelined.

Until then, this group will not be at full strength.